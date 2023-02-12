AVN 66.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.15%)
BAFL 30.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.67%)
BOP 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.81%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.1%)
DFML 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.37%)
DGKC 41.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.36%)
EPCL 46.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.18%)
FCCL 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.99%)
FFL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.83%)
FLYNG 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.72%)
GGL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.7%)
HUBC 64.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-4.27%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.9%)
KAPCO 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.96%)
KEL 2.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.24%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.58%)
MLCF 22.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.69%)
NETSOL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.8%)
OGDC 101.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.10 (-5.69%)
PAEL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.66%)
PIBTL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.11%)
PPL 80.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-5.54%)
PRL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.27%)
SILK 0.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.16%)
SNGP 44.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.8%)
TELE 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.93%)
TPLP 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.43%)
TRG 121.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-2%)
UNITY 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.96%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.51%)
BR100 4,172 Decreased By -104.2 (-2.44%)
BR30 15,101 Decreased By -581.5 (-3.71%)
KSE100 41,742 Decreased By -724.8 (-1.71%)
KSE30 15,682 Decreased By -339.1 (-2.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Actress Juliette Binoche honoured at Spanish Goya film awards

Reuters Published 12 Feb, 2023 02:55pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

SEVILLE: The Spanish film academy’s Goya Awards paid tribute on Saturday to the late Spanish filmmaker Carlos Saura, while French actress Juliette Binoche picked up an international honorary award.

Saura, who died on Friday aged 91, had been due to receive the academy’s honorary Goya Award at the annual ceremony.

It was awarded posthumously, and to applause his widow Eulalia Ramón read out Saura’s own words, written before his death: “I am sorry I cannot be with you”.

At New York Fashion Week, Proenza Schouler offers function, less fantasy

The filmaker was credited with leading the awakening of Spain’s art cinema after decades of fascist dictatorship under Francisco Franco. “As Bestas”, which is Galician for “The Beasts” and is a tense thriller, won nine accolades including for best film, director, actor and music. Spanish movie star Penelope Cruz was nominated for best supporting actress for her role in “En Los Margenes”, a film about housing problems.

The category was won by Susi Sanchez for her role in “Lullaby”.

Spanish film academy's Goya Awards French actress Juliette Binoche

Comments

1000 characters

Actress Juliette Binoche honoured at Spanish Goya film awards

Piqued by bitter memories, PM Shehbaz assails NAB

Rs10bn suit against Khawaja Asif: IK denies allegations against SKMT’s financial affairs

Fawad criticises ECP for delaying meeting on Punjab polls

Non-implementation of single GST return: Provinces to move NTC against FBR

IK ‘responsible’ for economic mess, insists Maryam

Govt planning to impose ‘economic emergency’ to perpetuate its rule: PTI

CSAIL seeks PMO’s help to get issues resolved

Banking pact with SBP also planned: Kazakhstan intends to sign transit trade deal: envoy

Public debt in Middle East/North Africa a ‘concern’, fiscal action needed: IMF

US jet shoots down new mystery 'object' over Canada

Read more stories