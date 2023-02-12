MQM-P puts off sit-in after deal with PPP on delimitations

KARACHI: After reaching a deal with the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) on new demarcations of constituencies in Karachi, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Saturday postponed its Sunday’s sit-in.

However, on the other hand, too, had confirmed its contacts with the MQM-P, while the latter’s delegation would visit the Chief Minister House soon.

As per the agreement reached between the two parties, Karachi’s constituencies will be delineated afresh after the next national census.

Addressing a press conference along with Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui announced that his party was postponing the Karachi sit-in until the peace exercises were underway.

“We are always ready to sacrifice our political interests for national security,” Khalid Maqbool said, pointing out that the country’s stability was associated with the peace and stability of Karachi. He further said that not a single party denied ‘malpractices’ in delimitation of constituencies. However, he said, they will not withdraw from their demands regarding the constituencies. “We will raise the issue again after the naval exercises conclude,” he added.

The MQM-P convener noted that party’s Rabta Committee would announce the new date of Karachi sit-in after a consultation. “We reserve the right to protest again after the naval exercise,” he concluded.

The development came after Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori visited MQM-P Headquarters in Bahadurabad and conveyed Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) message. Speaking during the press conference today,

Kamran Tessori said that he had urged the MQM-P leadership to postpone its sit-in as naval exercises were underway in the city. “MQM had objections to constituencies, which was accepted by PPP,” he noted, adding that MQM had never taken any decision against the country’s interests.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) contacted the leadership of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and requested to call off its Karachi sit-in scheduled for February 12.

It was learnt that PPP’s Nasir Hussain Shah contacted the MQM-P leaders and both political parties held a meeting at Sindh Governor’s House today. The meeting was attended by the central leaders of both parties including Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Mustafa Kamal, Farooq Sattar, Faisal Sabzwari, Nasir Hussain Shah, Murtaza Wahab and others in the presence of Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori.