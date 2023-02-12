AVN 66.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.15%)
BAFL 30.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.67%)
BOP 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.81%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.1%)
DFML 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.37%)
DGKC 41.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.36%)
EPCL 46.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.18%)
FCCL 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.99%)
FFL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.83%)
FLYNG 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.72%)
GGL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.7%)
HUBC 64.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-4.27%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.9%)
KAPCO 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.96%)
KEL 2.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.24%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.58%)
MLCF 22.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.69%)
NETSOL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.8%)
OGDC 101.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.10 (-5.69%)
PAEL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.66%)
PIBTL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.11%)
PPL 80.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-5.54%)
PRL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.27%)
SILK 0.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.16%)
SNGP 44.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.8%)
TELE 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.93%)
TPLP 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.43%)
TRG 121.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-2%)
UNITY 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.96%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.51%)
BR100 4,172 Decreased By -104.2 (-2.44%)
BR30 15,101 Decreased By -581.5 (-3.71%)
KSE100 41,742 Decreased By -724.8 (-1.71%)
KSE30 15,682 Decreased By -339.1 (-2.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan calls for steps to reduce inequality between nations

APP Published 12 Feb, 2023 03:56am
Follow us

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan has underscored the need for addressing the multiple crises — including the Covid-19 pandemic, rising conflicts and climate change — that have exacerbated existing inequalities between the nations.

“The worsening inequality has in fact accelerated since the global financial crisis at the end of the first decade of this century,” Ambassador Aamir Khan, Deputy Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations, told the Commission for Social Development - one of the eight functional commissions established by the UN Economic and Social Council since 1946 to advise and assist it in carrying its work.

Speaking in the general debate, the Pakistani envoy said one particular Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) — reduced inequalities — has not only lacked progress but has, in fact, experienced a regression in recent years.

The gap between rich and poor, both between and within nations, is growing, despite unprecedented global gains, he said.

“The poor are still poor; the rich are much richer.”

Emphasising that just 26 people own a full half of the world’s wealth, he said the poly-crises triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic, rising geopolitical tensions and climate change have only exacerbated those existing inequalities and vulnerabilities.

“It is today the pandemic of inequalities that are playing havoc with people’s lives,” he remarked.

While richer nations have injected around $ 17 trillion to stimulate their economies, developing countries are struggling to find even a fraction of the $ 4.1 trillion they are estimated to require to recover and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

Calling for more international solidarity, Aamir Khan emphasised that the developing countries must be provided with the necessary means to recover from the crises and to achieve the SDGs.

“I call for food, finance, and fuel solidarity at these difficult times.”

Aamir Khan outlined Pakistan’s employment statistics, noting the government is working to improve job opportunities for youth by boosting the private sector, creating a robust environment of entrepreneurship, improving exports and improving the access to Internet services.

UN climate change COVID19 Covid pandemic

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan calls for steps to reduce inequality between nations

Rs10bn suit against Khawaja Asif: IK denies allegations against SKMT’s financial affairs

Non-implementation of single GST return: Provinces to move NTC against FBR

IK ‘responsible’ for economic mess, insists Maryam

Govt planning to impose ‘economic emergency’ to perpetuate its rule: PTI

CSAIL seeks PMO’s help to get issues resolved

Banking pact with SBP also planned: Kazakhstan intends to sign transit trade deal: envoy

Uplift schemes in Cantt Boards: ECC approves Rs450m grant for defence ministry

Acquittal plea rejected in sedition case: Court fixes 27th as date for Gill’s indictment

PM orders probe

Mob storms police station, lynches man

Read more stories