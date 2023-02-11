AVN 66.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.15%)
Feb 11, 2023
Pakistan

JI to hold protest demo in front of ECP’s office today

Recorder Report Published 11 Feb, 2023 05:57am
KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has announced a sit-in outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) today (Saturday) on its failure to meet the two-day deadline set by his party for announcement of schedule for completion of electoral process in order to reinstate a local government in the megacity.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that the JI demands the ECP to immediately announce the schedule for polls in the 11 remaining union councils where elections were postponed because of demise of candidates.

He also demanded of the commission to notify the successful candidates, facilitate the process of notifying councillors on reserved seats and administer oath on them, so that the local government setup could start its functions in order to mitigate the miseries of Karachiites.

The JI leader also asked the ECP to decide on the next hearing the cases of six union councils it had taken on the basis of Form 11 and 12.

Engr Naeemur Rehman said that the Pakistan People Party (PPP) needs to realize the situation on the ground and should show courage to accept the mandate of the JI. He claimed that Karachiites mandated the JI and the party will safeguard its mandate at every cost.

