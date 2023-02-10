AVN 66.19 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-3.09%)
BAFL 30.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.19%)
BOP 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.81%)
CNERGY 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.85%)
DFML 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.16%)
DGKC 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.34%)
EPCL 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.24%)
FCCL 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.99%)
FFL 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.64%)
FLYNG 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.04%)
GGL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.7%)
HUBC 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-4.39%)
HUMNL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.73%)
KAPCO 27.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.86%)
KEL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-4.66%)
LOTCHEM 26.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.43%)
MLCF 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.55%)
NETSOL 84.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-3.38%)
OGDC 101.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.16 (-5.75%)
PAEL 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.53%)
PIBTL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.87%)
PPL 79.75 Decreased By ▼ -4.95 (-5.84%)
PRL 13.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.2%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.11%)
SNGP 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.28%)
TELE 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.25%)
TPLP 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.86%)
TRG 120.85 Decreased By ▼ -3.05 (-2.46%)
UNITY 14.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.89%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.76%)
BR100 4,172 Decreased By -104.2 (-2.44%)
BR30 15,101 Decreased By -581.5 (-3.71%)
KSE100 41,723 Decreased By -743.4 (-1.75%)
KSE30 15,669 Decreased By -352.5 (-2.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares fall on slowdown jitters, Adani group uncertainty

Reuters Published 10 Feb, 2023 04:46pm
Follow us

BENGALURU: Indian shares declined on Friday, tracking a slide in global equities on fears that monetary policy tightening would slow down economic growth, and as the latest chapter in the Adani Group saga soured sentiment further.

The Nifty 50 index closed 0.21% lower at 17,856.50, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.20% to 60,682.70.

Five of the 13 major sectoral indexes declined, with information technology and metal falling 0.4% and 1.8%, respectively.

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin added to the growing list of hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials, sparking a slide in Asian stocks.

The commentary from Fed officials over the last two days indicates that the high-rates regime could likely last till the end of 2023 or even early 2024, said Narendra Solanki, head of equity research at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers.

Indian shares fall on rising US recession fears; MSCI’s Adani take

However, Indian equities have a limited downside due to significant correction and markets will likely witness sideways movement in the next few weeks in the absence of any major triggers, two analysts said.

That correction was largely due to the fallout of Hindenburg Research’s report on the Adani Group.

The latest news was that index provider MSCI plans to cut the weightings of Adani Enterprises and three other group firms, which, analysts said, could lead to outflows and a further slide in value.

India’s market regulator is also probing Adani Group’s links to some of the investors in the aborted $2.5 bln secondary share sale of the flagship Adani Enterprises, Reuters reported.

Adani Enterprises tumbled over 4% and was the top loser in the Nifty 50 index. Most Adani group stocks extended their decline in Friday’s session.

Among individual stocks, Hindalco declined 2.56% as analysts raised demand concerns after the company’s slide in quarterly earnings.

Paytm tumbled nearly 8% on reports that China’s Alibaba Group had sold its remaining stake in the fintech company.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares fall on slowdown jitters, Adani group uncertainty

IMF stresses on 'timely, decisive' implementation of policies as virtual discussions to continue

Govt to impose Rs170bn in additional taxes, MEFP shared with Pakistan: Dar

Bearish sentiments prevails at PSX amid IMF programme delay

Pakistan needs productivity enhancing reforms: World Bank

Companies pause operations in Pakistan as economic conditions worsen

Pakistan’s bonds dive as IMF talks end without deal

PM says Rs10bn relief fund established for quake-hit Turkiye

IMF talks: Leaving without agreement 'not uncommon', says former SBP deputy governor

Rescuers race to find Turkiye-Syria quake survivors as toll tops 21,000

SBP revises format for annual financial statements of banks

Read more stories