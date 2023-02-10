AVN 66.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-2.04%)
BAFL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.52%)
BOP 4.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.08%)
DFML 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
DGKC 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.17%)
EPCL 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.61%)
FCCL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
FFL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.83%)
FLYNG 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.92%)
GGL 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.61%)
HUBC 66.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.58%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.9%)
KAPCO 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.96%)
KEL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.39%)
LOTCHEM 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.92%)
MLCF 22.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
NETSOL 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.17%)
OGDC 101.99 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-4.82%)
PAEL 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.45%)
PIBTL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.41%)
PPL 81.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-3.48%)
PRL 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.98%)
SILK 0.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-4.21%)
SNGP 44.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-2.84%)
TELE 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.58%)
TPLP 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.05%)
TRG 121.37 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-2.04%)
UNITY 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.51%)
BR100 4,213 Decreased By -63.3 (-1.48%)
BR30 15,309 Decreased By -374.1 (-2.39%)
KSE100 42,061 Decreased By -405.5 (-0.95%)
KSE30 15,838 Decreased By -183.5 (-1.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

PSG’s Messi doubtful for Champions League clash with Bayern

Reuters Published 10 Feb, 2023 11:07am
Follow us

Paris St Germain forward Lionel Messi is a doubt for the first leg of their round of 16 Champions League game against Bayern Munich due to a hamstring problem, French sports daily L’Equipe reported on Friday.

Messi played the full 90 minutes of PSG’s 2-1 defeat to Olympique Marseille in the French Cup on Wednesday but later felt pain in his hamstring, the report said.

It added that the 35-year-old would miss PSG’s Ligue 1 trip to AS Monaco on Saturday, three days before they host Bayern.

Messi, who helped Argentina win the World Cup in December, has scored 15 goals in 25 games in all competitions for PSG this season.

PSG in talks with Messi over renewing contract

The Parisian club are already without forward Kylian Mbappe for the game against the German champions after he picked up a thigh injury last week.

The second leg will be held in Munich on March 8.

Bayern Munich argentina Paris St Germain

Comments

1000 characters

PSG’s Messi doubtful for Champions League clash with Bayern

Govt to impose Rs170bn in additional taxes, MEFP shared with Pakistan: Dar

Bearish sentiments prevails at PSX amid IMF programme delay

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal losses against US dollar

Stalled IMF bailout remains locked

SBP revises format for annual financial statements of banks

PM directs authorities to achieve Rs30bn youth loan target by June

New taxation measures of nearly Rs300bn finalised

Ogra tasked to carry out audit of OMCs

KCR, other CPEC projects come under govt focus

Afghanistan: Pakistan stays away from India-initiated talks in Moscow

Read more stories