AVN 66.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.98%)
BAFL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.52%)
BOP 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
CNERGY 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.08%)
DFML 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
DGKC 42.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.36%)
EPCL 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.61%)
FCCL 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
FFL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
FLYNG 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.92%)
GGL 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.52%)
HUBC 66.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.9%)
KAPCO 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.96%)
KEL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.39%)
LOTCHEM 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.88%)
MLCF 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
NETSOL 85.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-2.09%)
OGDC 101.90 Decreased By ▼ -5.26 (-4.91%)
PAEL 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.45%)
PIBTL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.41%)
PPL 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-3.78%)
PRL 13.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.68%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-5.26%)
SNGP 44.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.73%)
TELE 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.93%)
TPLP 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.99%)
TRG 121.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.99%)
UNITY 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.51%)
BR100 4,214 Decreased By -62.6 (-1.46%)
BR30 15,304 Decreased By -378.4 (-2.41%)
KSE100 42,059 Decreased By -407.7 (-0.96%)
KSE30 15,836 Decreased By -185.4 (-1.16%)
Indian shares fall on rising US recession fears; MSCI’s Adani take

Reuters Published 10 Feb, 2023 09:51am
BENGALURU: Indian shares fell on Friday, tracking a slide in global equities on fears of a looming US recession, and as sentiment soured after index provider MSCI said it will cut the weightings of four Adani Group companies.

The Nifty 50 index was down 0.43% at 17,818.20 as of 9:41 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.40% to 60,559.30.

Eleven of the 13 major sectoral indexes declined, with information technology and metal falling over 0.8% amid rising growth concerns in the US Wall Street equities closed lower following comments from Federal Reserve officials that a recession is looming in the world’s largest economy.

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said inflation was not really cooling off and the decline seen so far has been distorted by some falling goods prices, implying that the US central bank could maintain higher interest rates for longer.

Analysts also warned that the steepening of the inverted yield curve is an indicator of a potential recession in the US Asian markets fell, with the MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan sliding 1.19%.

Adding to the concerns in domestic equities was an uncertainty over the future trajectory of the Adani conglomerate, after financial index provider MSCI said it will cut the weightings of four group companies. Analysts have warned the move could lead to outflows and a further slide in value.

Indian shares muted on Fed rate-hike fears; Adani stocks resume fall

Most Adani group stocks extended their decline in Friday’s session. Among other stocks, Bajaj Finance gained 1% after Jefferies hiked its investment on the company in its key portfolios.

Investors will also await India’s retail inflation data for January, due on Monday.

A Reuters poll of economists showed that India’s annual retail inflation rose from a 12-month low in December, but stayed within the upper limit of RBI’s tolerance band of 6% in January.

Indian shares

