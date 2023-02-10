Indian shares fall on rising US recession fears; MSCI’s Adani take

BENGALURU: Indian shares fell on Friday, tracking a slide in global equities on fears of a looming US recession, and as sentiment soured after index provider MSCI said it will cut the weightings of four Adani Group companies.

The Nifty 50 index was down 0.43% at 17,818.20 as of 9:41 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.40% to 60,559.30.

Eleven of the 13 major sectoral indexes declined, with information technology and metal falling over 0.8% amid rising growth concerns in the US Wall Street equities closed lower following comments from Federal Reserve officials that a recession is looming in the world’s largest economy.

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said inflation was not really cooling off and the decline seen so far has been distorted by some falling goods prices, implying that the US central bank could maintain higher interest rates for longer.

Analysts also warned that the steepening of the inverted yield curve is an indicator of a potential recession in the US Asian markets fell, with the MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan sliding 1.19%.

Adding to the concerns in domestic equities was an uncertainty over the future trajectory of the Adani conglomerate, after financial index provider MSCI said it will cut the weightings of four group companies. Analysts have warned the move could lead to outflows and a further slide in value.

Indian shares muted on Fed rate-hike fears; Adani stocks resume fall

Most Adani group stocks extended their decline in Friday’s session. Among other stocks, Bajaj Finance gained 1% after Jefferies hiked its investment on the company in its key portfolios.

Investors will also await India’s retail inflation data for January, due on Monday.

A Reuters poll of economists showed that India’s annual retail inflation rose from a 12-month low in December, but stayed within the upper limit of RBI’s tolerance band of 6% in January.