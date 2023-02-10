AVN 66.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-2.04%)
BAFL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.52%)
BOP 4.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.08%)
DFML 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
DGKC 42.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.36%)
EPCL 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.61%)
FCCL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
FFL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.83%)
FLYNG 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.92%)
GGL 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.52%)
HUBC 66.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.46%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.9%)
KAPCO 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.96%)
KEL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.39%)
LOTCHEM 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.92%)
MLCF 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
NETSOL 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.17%)
OGDC 101.89 Decreased By ▼ -5.27 (-4.92%)
PAEL 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.45%)
PIBTL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.41%)
PPL 81.79 Decreased By ▼ -2.91 (-3.44%)
PRL 13.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.76%)
SILK 0.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-4.21%)
SNGP 44.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.73%)
TELE 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.93%)
TPLP 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.99%)
TRG 121.37 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-2.04%)
UNITY 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.51%)
BR100 4,212 Decreased By -64.3 (-1.5%)
BR30 15,311 Decreased By -372.1 (-2.37%)
KSE100 42,055 Decreased By -411.6 (-0.97%)
KSE30 15,835 Decreased By -186.7 (-1.17%)
Bearish sentiments prevails at PSX amid IMF programme delay

  • At around 10:30am, the KSE-100 Index was down 450.86 points or 1.07%
BR Web Desk Published February 10, 2023 Updated February 10, 2023 10:35am
Negative sentiments prevailed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), as the benchmark KSE-100 Index was down during the trading session on Friday.

At around 10:30am, the KSE-100 Index was hovering at 42,015.73 level, a decline of 450.86 points or 1.07%.

Across-the-board selling was seen in index-heavy sectors including, automobile, cement, chemicals, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies and OMCs trading in red.

The bearish sentiments come amid a delay in the IMF programme, said experts.

The IMF and Pakistani authorities have been unable to reach staff-level agreement after a week-long discussions on 9th Review.

On Thursday, the KSE-100 Index had risen over 700 points amid hopes that the IMF programme will be revived soon.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar had said negotiations between Pakistan and the IMF are “on track” and “we will announce good news soon”. It was widely reported by media that IMF and Pakistan have reached a consensus on reviving the bailout programme, which is crucial for the economy that is now sitting at less than $3 billion of foreign exchange reserves with its central bank.

However, on Friday the IMF said that virtual discussions will continue to finalise the implementation details of policies, implying that an agreement to revive the programme through a staff-level agreement may still take some time as Pakistan moves to execute the prior actions.

It appears there may be some time before Pakistan can officially revive the IMF programme. Experts say Pakistan would need to undertake the measures highlighted in the statement before the staff-level agreement.

This is an intra-day update

