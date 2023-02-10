AVN 67.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.02%)
BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from February 9, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 10 Feb, 2023 08:43am
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Stalled IMF bailout remains locked

Read here for details.

  • SBP revises format for annual financial statements of banks

Read here for details.

  • PM directs authorities to achieve Rs30bn youth loan target by June

Read here for details.

  • Rupee gains 1.04%, closes at 270.51 against US dollar

Read here for details.

  • IMF optimism: KSE-100 closes at highest level since September 2022

Read here for details.

  • Pak Suzuki increases bike prices by 10%

Read here for details.

  • Not received LHC order suspending resignations of 43 PTI MNAs: NA speaker

Read here for details.

  • Islamabad court rejects Sheikh Rashid’s second post-arrest bail

Read here for details.

  • No shortage of petrol, govt to take action against hoarders: Musadik Malik

Read here for details.

  • 'Baseless speculations': ISPR rejects claims about COAS Asim Munir visiting US

Read here for details.

  • Highly critical: SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall $170mn, now stand at mere $2.92bn

Read here for details.

  • SC sees elections as panacea for political turmoil

Read here for details.

