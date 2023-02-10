AVN 68.28 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.78%)
BAFL 31.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.36%)
BOP 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.49%)
CNERGY 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.19%)
DFML 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
DGKC 42.77 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (4.32%)
EPCL 47.85 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.7%)
FCCL 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (4.89%)
FFL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.33%)
FLYNG 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.39%)
GGL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.77%)
HUBC 66.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.63%)
HUMNL 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.46%)
KAPCO 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (4.85%)
LOTCHEM 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.84%)
MLCF 22.44 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.6%)
NETSOL 87.60 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.33%)
OGDC 105.95 Increased By ▲ 5.46 (5.43%)
PAEL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.51%)
PIBTL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.94%)
PPL 83.84 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (4.02%)
PRL 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.25%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4.4%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.73%)
TELE 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.64%)
TPLP 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.58%)
TRG 124.38 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (2.3%)
UNITY 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.14%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
BR100 4,276 Increased By 95.2 (2.28%)
BR30 15,683 Increased By 412.9 (2.7%)
KSE100 42,467 Increased By 743.3 (1.78%)
KSE30 16,021 Increased By 275.4 (1.75%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Imran’s disqualification: IHC seeks arguments over maintainability of plea

Terence J Sigamony Published 10 Feb, 2023 03:56am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC), Thursday, sought arguments over the maintainability of a petition seeking former prime minister Imran Khan’s disqualification as a lawmaker for “concealing” his alleged daughter Tyrian White in his nomination forms.

A larger bench, headed by Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, and comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Arbab Mohammad Tahir heard the petition seeking disqualification of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman for allegedly concealing his alleged daughter in the nomination papers submitted to contest the 2018 general elections.

The petitioner, Sajid Mahmood, has claimed that although Imran made arrangements for Tyrian White’s upkeep abroad, he did not disclose it in nomination papers and affidavits filed by him for elections.

During the hearing, Salman Butt represented the petitioner while Imran’s counsels included Advocate Salman Akram Raja and Advocate Salman Abuzar Niazi.

At the outset of the hearing, the petitioner’s lawyer sought permission to submit new documents pertaining to the case in court i.e. the notification regarding Imran Khan’s victory on seven National Assembly seats recently issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The bench accepted the request and directed Butt to provide a copy of the new documents to Imran’s lawyers.

Then, the judge asked the lawyers of both sides to present their arguments one by one. He added that one side is saying that Imran is a member of the National Assembly while the other side says he is not. At this, Butt recalled that at the previous hearing, the court had sought comments from the ECP over the matter.

Imran’s counsel said that he needed more time to prepare the response to the new documents. However, Butt interjected that delaying tactics were being used in the case.

Raja also sought time from the court for the submission of documents. He prayed before the court to hear arguments in support of the maintainability of the petition at the next hearing.

The petitioner’s lawyer argued that even now when the former prime minister was not the MNA, the petition against him was still maintainable. Then, Raja said that he would present arguments on the admissibility of the petition.

The ECP’s lawyer maintained that if the petitioner challenged the commission’s notification [on Imran’s victory on seven NA seats], then the electoral body would submit a response.

The court remarked that arguments on the admissibility of the plea were very important. It directed the ECP to submit verified documents on Imran’s victory and asked the PTI chief’s lawyer to present his response in court at the next hearing.

Later, the bench deferred the hearing till March 1 for further proceedings.

The petitioner is seeking disqualification of the PTI chief, an MNA from the NA-95 Mianwali-I constituency, contending that all candidates contesting elections for either national or provincial assemblies are required to furnish an affidavit with respect to their credentials and assets.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Islamabad High Court Imran Khan ECP Justice Aamer Farooq

Comments

1000 characters

Imran’s disqualification: IHC seeks arguments over maintainability of plea

Only judiciary can ensure supremacy of Constitution: IK

SBP revises format for annual financial statements of banks

PM directs authorities to achieve Rs30bn youth loan target by June

New taxation measures of nearly Rs300bn finalised

Forex reserves fall below $3bn on debt repayments

Suspension of resignations of 43 PTI MNAs: NA Speaker says his office yet to get LHC order

SC sees elections as panacea for political turmoil

Ogra tasked to carry out audit of OMCs

KCR, other CPEC projects come under govt focus

Afghanistan: Pakistan stays away from India-initiated talks in Moscow

Read more stories