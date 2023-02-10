JI chief to lead march against inflation

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq will lead three-day Awami march from Lahore to Rawalpindi against inflation on Friday.

Talking to party workers here on Thursday, the JI chief said the government had made full surrender before the IMF, ignoring the public interest.

Reminding the PDM and the PPP about their long marches and rallies against inflation as opposition parties, he said the both the parties failed to bring down prices of basic commodities, making the life of a common man miserable.

