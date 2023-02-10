KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (February 09, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 42,466.59 High: 42,573.30 Low: 41,723.32 Net Change: 743.27 Volume (000): 205,352 Value (000): 11,950,445 Makt Cap (000) 1,608,057,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,370.03 NET CH (-) 27.91 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,873.65 NET CH (+) 143.05 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,332.04 NET CH (+) 204.72 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,738.43 NET CH (-) 29.01 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,492.67 NET CH (+) 114.9 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,449.30 NET CH (+) 26.57 ------------------------------------ As on: 09-February-2023 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023