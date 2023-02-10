Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (February 09, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 42,466.59
High: 42,573.30
Low: 41,723.32
Net Change: 743.27
Volume (000): 205,352
Value (000): 11,950,445
Makt Cap (000) 1,608,057,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,370.03
NET CH (-) 27.91
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,873.65
NET CH (+) 143.05
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,332.04
NET CH (+) 204.72
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,738.43
NET CH (-) 29.01
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,492.67
NET CH (+) 114.9
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,449.30
NET CH (+) 26.57
------------------------------------
As on: 09-February-2023
====================================
