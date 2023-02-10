WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
February 9, 2023
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 8-Feb-23 7-Feb-23 6-Feb-23 3-Feb-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.109918 0.110058 0.109911 0.109543
Euro 0.799981 0.799253 0.803169 0.808026
Japanese yen 0.005693 0.005636 0.005632 0.005741
U.K. pound 0.901255 0.89535 0.898273 0.905584
U.S. dollar 0.745208 0.746965 0.745331 0.7388
Algerian dinar 0.005463 0.005476 0.005476 0.005451
Australian dollar 0.518963 0.517721 0.517483 0.521741
Botswana pula 0.057605 0.057591 0.057763 0.057996
Brazilian real 0.144795
Brunei dollar 0.562633 0.562898 0.562896 0.56341
Canadian dollar 0.555984 0.554479 0.551714
Chilean peso 0.000932 0.000928 0.000945 0.000945
Czech koruna 0.033641 0.03354 0.033686 0.034056
Danish krone 0.107493 0.107404 0.107906 0.108543
Indian rupee 0.009014 0.009033 0.009039 0.008985
Israeli New Shekel 0.214079 0.215078 0.214545 0.217422
Korean won 0.000593 0.000599 0.000607 0.000606
Kuwaiti dinar 2.43931 2.44426 2.44091
Malaysian ringgit 0.173365 0.173935 0.173143
Mauritian rupee 0.016459 0.016517 0.016505 0.016451
Mexican peso 0.039339 0.039207 0.039112
New Zealand dollar 0.471232 0.471708 0.478225
Norwegian krone 0.072554 0.071841 0.072732 0.073602
Omani rial 1.93812 1.94269 1.93844
Peruvian sol 0.19437 0.193643 0.192246
Philippine peso 0.013587 0.013762 0.013861 0.013693
Polish zloty 0.169081 0.16852 0.170039 0.172102
Qatari riyal 0.204727 0.20521 0.204761
Russian ruble 0.010411 0.010537 0.010557 0.010497
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.198722 0.199191 0.198755
Singapore dollar 0.562633 0.562898 0.562896 0.56341
South African rand 0.0425 0.042333 0.042588 0.04309
Swedish krona 0.070754 0.070307 0.070351 0.071053
Swiss franc 0.810581 0.80557 0.804459 0.80889
Thai baht 0.02222 0.022214 0.022243 0.022385
Trinidadian dollar 0.110547 0.110701 0.109514
U.A.E. dirham 0.202916 0.203394 0.202949
Uruguayan peso 0.019116 0.018986 0.018886
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
