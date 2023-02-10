WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== February 9, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 8-Feb-23 7-Feb-23 6-Feb-23 3-Feb-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.109918 0.110058 0.109911 0.109543 Euro 0.799981 0.799253 0.803169 0.808026 Japanese yen 0.005693 0.005636 0.005632 0.005741 U.K. pound 0.901255 0.89535 0.898273 0.905584 U.S. dollar 0.745208 0.746965 0.745331 0.7388 Algerian dinar 0.005463 0.005476 0.005476 0.005451 Australian dollar 0.518963 0.517721 0.517483 0.521741 Botswana pula 0.057605 0.057591 0.057763 0.057996 Brazilian real 0.144795 Brunei dollar 0.562633 0.562898 0.562896 0.56341 Canadian dollar 0.555984 0.554479 0.551714 Chilean peso 0.000932 0.000928 0.000945 0.000945 Czech koruna 0.033641 0.03354 0.033686 0.034056 Danish krone 0.107493 0.107404 0.107906 0.108543 Indian rupee 0.009014 0.009033 0.009039 0.008985 Israeli New Shekel 0.214079 0.215078 0.214545 0.217422 Korean won 0.000593 0.000599 0.000607 0.000606 Kuwaiti dinar 2.43931 2.44426 2.44091 Malaysian ringgit 0.173365 0.173935 0.173143 Mauritian rupee 0.016459 0.016517 0.016505 0.016451 Mexican peso 0.039339 0.039207 0.039112 New Zealand dollar 0.471232 0.471708 0.478225 Norwegian krone 0.072554 0.071841 0.072732 0.073602 Omani rial 1.93812 1.94269 1.93844 Peruvian sol 0.19437 0.193643 0.192246 Philippine peso 0.013587 0.013762 0.013861 0.013693 Polish zloty 0.169081 0.16852 0.170039 0.172102 Qatari riyal 0.204727 0.20521 0.204761 Russian ruble 0.010411 0.010537 0.010557 0.010497 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.198722 0.199191 0.198755 Singapore dollar 0.562633 0.562898 0.562896 0.56341 South African rand 0.0425 0.042333 0.042588 0.04309 Swedish krona 0.070754 0.070307 0.070351 0.071053 Swiss franc 0.810581 0.80557 0.804459 0.80889 Thai baht 0.02222 0.022214 0.022243 0.022385 Trinidadian dollar 0.110547 0.110701 0.109514 U.A.E. dirham 0.202916 0.203394 0.202949 Uruguayan peso 0.019116 0.018986 0.018886 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

