Pakistan, IMF reach consensus to resume bailout package: report

  • IMF funding is crucial for country facing a balance-of-payments crisis
BR Web Desk Published February 9, 2023 Updated February 9, 2023 10:32pm
Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday reached a consensus on pending issues to resume a $6.5 billion bailout package, crucial funding for a country facing a balance-of-payments crisis, Aaj News reported.

The mission has been in Islamabad since 31 January to to conclude the ninth review of the economy and unlock the next tranche of its loan. It was looking to sort out concerns over fiscal policy that have stalled the release of more than $1 billion from a $6.5 billion bailout package signed in 2019.

The development comes hours after Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar said negotiations between Pakistan and the Fund were “on track” and “we will announce good news soon.”

On condition of anonymity, sources had told Business Recorder that power sector and primary balance remained major issues during technical-level talks.

They added that now these would be taken up during the policy-level discussions to determine the revenue gap as well as with respect to tariff increase.

On Wednesday, Minister of State for Finance Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha had said that some understanding was reached with the IMF and some clearance had also been secured at the prime minister level.

While talking to reporters on the second day of policy-level talks with the fund, the minister acknowledged that the IMF wanted more clearance on some issues.

Pasha claimed that the discussions with the IMF were moving in a positive direction and the government’s entire focus during the negotiations has been on protecting the common man.

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) have dropped $170 million to a mere $2.92 billion, data released on Thursday showed. This is the lowest level of reserves since February 2014.

More to follow

