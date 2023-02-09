AVN 68.28 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.78%)
PCB unveils glittery PSL 8 trophy at Lahore's Shalimar Gardens

Published February 9, 2023
Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) management committee chief Najam Sethi on Thursday unveiled the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season eight glittery trophy at Lahore’s Shalimar Gardens.

Representatives of all six teams, including Karachi Kings’ Shoaib Malik and Multan Sultan’s Shan Masood, were present at the time of the launch.

"The 24-karat Supernova Trophy, as it will be called, has been made in Pakistan and showcases the country's skilled craftsmanship and the PCB’s dedication towards supporting local businesses," a PCB press release said.

The trophy has three pillars, each studded with 9,907 sparkling zircon stones, representing the national cricket team’s motto: Unity, Passion, and Strength, it said.

"The main pillar at the back is further embellished with crystals, representing the dedication and hard work that has gone into ensuring the team’s success."

Sethi, who launched the PSL in 2016, was delighted to unveil the trophy. He hoped PSL would grow bigger every year.

“HBL PSL is very close to my heart and it has always been my commitment and endeavour for it to become bigger, better and stronger each year,” he added.

It is noteworthy that PSL 8’s opening ceremony will be held in Multan on February 13, whereas the final will be held in Lahore on March 19.

