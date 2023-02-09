AVN 68.28 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.78%)
BAFL 31.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.36%)
BOP 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.49%)
CNERGY 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.19%)
DFML 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
DGKC 42.77 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (4.32%)
EPCL 47.85 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.7%)
FCCL 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (4.89%)
FFL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.33%)
FLYNG 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.39%)
GGL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.77%)
HUBC 66.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.63%)
HUMNL 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.46%)
KAPCO 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (4.85%)
LOTCHEM 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.84%)
MLCF 22.44 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.6%)
NETSOL 87.60 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.33%)
OGDC 105.95 Increased By ▲ 5.46 (5.43%)
PAEL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.51%)
PIBTL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.94%)
PPL 83.84 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (4.02%)
PRL 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.25%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4.4%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.73%)
TELE 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.64%)
TPLP 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.58%)
TRG 124.38 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (2.3%)
UNITY 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.14%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
BR100 4,276 Increased By 95.2 (2.28%)
BR30 15,683 Increased By 412.9 (2.7%)
KSE100 42,467 Increased By 743.3 (1.78%)
KSE30 16,021 Increased By 275.4 (1.75%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lankan shares close lower as industrials, consumer staples fall

Reuters Published 09 Feb, 2023 05:43pm
Follow us

Sri Lankan shares ended lower on Thursday, driven by losses in industrials and consumer staples stocks.

The CSE All-Share index fell 0.28% to 8,962.37.

Sri Lanka’s economy is expected to grow again from the end of this year and the government hopes to extricate the country from its economic crisis by 2026, President Ranil Wickremesinghe said on Wednesday.

The island nation has been struggling with its worst economic turmoil since independence from Britain in 1948, which has forced it to default on loans and seek a $2.9 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund.

Sri Lanka is currently focused on getting financing assurances from key bilateral creditors China and Japan.

India, the third major creditor to Sri Lanka, agreed to support the country’s debt restructuring last month.

Sri Lankan shares close higher as financials climb

Expolanka Holdings Plc and Ceylon Tobacco Company Plc were the biggest drags to the index, down 1.6% and 1.5%, respectively, according to Refinitiv data.

The trading volume on the CSE All-Share index rose to 44.6 million shares from 43.2 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 1.22 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($3.38 million) from 1.19 billion rupees on Monday, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing stocks worth 278.8 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading 1.22 billion rupees worth of shares, the data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index CSE Sri Lankan stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lankan shares close lower as industrials, consumer staples fall

IMF optimism: KSE-100 closes at highest level since September 2022

Nation to hear good news about IMF programme soon: Ishaq Dar

Rupee gains 1.04%, closes at 270.51 against US dollar

'Baseless speculations': ISPR rejects claims about COAS Asim Munir visiting US

No shortage of petrol, govt to take action against hoarders: Musadik Malik

Pak Suzuki raises car prices for second time in a month

Not received LHC order suspending resignations of 43 PTI MNAs: NA speaker

Court discharges case against Amir Dogar, orders his release

Qatar agrees to buy OGDCL, PPL shares

Islamabad court rejects Sheikh Rashid’s second post-arrest bail

Read more stories