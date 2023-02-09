AVN 68.58 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.23%)
BAFL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.55%)
BOP 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.66%)
CNERGY 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.72%)
DFML 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.86%)
DGKC 42.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.39%)
EPCL 47.60 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.17%)
FCCL 12.08 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.69%)
FFL 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.68%)
FLYNG 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (5.22%)
GGL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
HUBC 67.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.81%)
KAPCO 28.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.32%)
LOTCHEM 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.72%)
MLCF 22.75 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (5.03%)
NETSOL 87.55 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.27%)
OGDC 101.90 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.4%)
PAEL 11.49 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.05%)
PIBTL 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.65%)
PPL 81.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.49%)
PRL 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.87%)
SILK 0.93 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.2%)
SNGP 44.57 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.53%)
TELE 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.79%)
TPLP 16.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.51%)
TRG 124.33 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (2.26%)
UNITY 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.5%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.03%)
BR100 4,242 Increased By 61.4 (1.47%)
BR30 15,492 Increased By 221.8 (1.45%)
KSE100 42,290 Increased By 567.1 (1.36%)
KSE30 15,939 Increased By 193.4 (1.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 09, 2023
Markets

Intra-day update: Bullish run at PSX, KSE-100 up over 600 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) enjoyed a bullish run amid hopes that the much-needed International Monetary Fund ...
BR Web Desk Published February 9, 2023 Updated February 9, 2023 01:24pm
Follow us

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) enjoyed a bullish run amid hopes the much-needed International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme will be revived soon, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index rose above 600 points during trading on Thursday.

At around 12:50 pm, the KSE-100 Index was trading at 42,332.14, indicating a gain of 608.82 points or 1.46%.

Across-the-board buying was witnessed with index heavy sectors including, automobile, cement, chemical, commercial banks, and OMCs trading in green.

Experts attribute the positive trend to expectations of the revival of the IMF bailout programme.

Pushed to the brink by last year’s devastating floods, Pakistan has reserves of just over $3 billion remaining, or barely enough for three weeks of essential imports.

Earlier, Minister of State for Finance Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha stated that some understanding has been reached with the Fund and some clearance has also been secured at the prime minister level.

The country desperately needs the IMF to release an overdue tranche of $1.1 billion, leaving $1.4 billion remaining in a stalled bailout programme set to end in June.

Meanwhile, the government in its bid to appease the international lender has free-floated the exchange rate, which resulted in a massive rupee depreciation, and also hiked up fuel prices. Further tax measures are apparently also imminent.

This is an intra-day update

