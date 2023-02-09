AVN 68.41 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.97%)
BAFL 31.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
BOP 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.87%)
CNERGY 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.93%)
DFML 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.86%)
DGKC 42.60 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (3.9%)
EPCL 47.54 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.04%)
FCCL 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.86%)
FFL 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.16%)
FLYNG 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.39%)
GGL 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.06%)
HUBC 67.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.66%)
HUMNL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.58%)
KAPCO 28.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
KEL 2.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.2%)
LOTCHEM 26.68 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.83%)
MLCF 22.67 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (4.66%)
NETSOL 87.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.21%)
OGDC 101.05 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.56%)
PAEL 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.78%)
PIBTL 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
PPL 81.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.81%)
PRL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.55%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.1%)
SNGP 44.71 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.85%)
TELE 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.81%)
TPLP 16.24 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.46%)
TRG 122.72 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (0.94%)
UNITY 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.79%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
BR100 4,233 Increased By 51.7 (1.24%)
BR30 15,414 Increased By 143.7 (0.94%)
KSE100 42,211 Increased By 487.2 (1.17%)
KSE30 15,922 Increased By 175.6 (1.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares fall as miners weigh; AGL drops on forecast cut

Published 09 Feb, 2023 09:42am
Follow us

Australian shares fell on Thursday, with miners leading the decline, as worries around the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) hawkish comments persisted, while the country’s top power producer AGL Energy slumped more than 8%.

The S&P/ASX 200 index slid 0.23% to 7,512.90 points by 0015 GMT, with most of the major indexes posting losses.

The RBA earlier this week reiterated that further rate increases would be needed to tame inflation, surprising markets by the hawkish tone and shattering expectations of an imminent pause to the tightening campaign.

Denting sentiment further, Fed officials, too, hinted that interest rates could stay higher for longer, overshadowing hopes that the US central bank would soon pause its tightening cycle as the economy slows.

Export reliant miners toppled 0.6%, becoming the biggest laggard on the benchmark after iron ore prices swung back and forth while investors reassessed near-term demand prospects in top steel producer China. Sector major BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals fell between 0.5% and 0.8%.

Australian shares end higher on mining boost, ‘dovish’ Powell comments

Financials descended 0.3%. All the “Big Four” banks have now increased their lending rates. Energy stocks dipped 0.1%, with sector major Woodside Energy falling 0.4%.

Santos shares slipped 0.2% despite the company announcing that gas production from its John Brookes platform in Western Australia has resumed, following an over two-month long outage.

Meanwhile, the country’s top power producer AGL Energy tumbled 7.5% after its half-year profit fell 55% and it cut the top end of its annual earnings forecast range.

Gold stocks fell 0.8%, while tech stocks tracked Wall Street lower and dropped 1.1%. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3% to 12,176.12 points.

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Australian shares fall as miners weigh; AGL drops on forecast cut

Intra-day update: rupee maintains momentum against US dollar

IMF talks: ‘Some understanding’ reached: MoS Pasha

Intra-day update: Bullish run at PSX, KSE-100 up over 500 points

Qatar agrees to buy OGDCL, PPL shares

PM forms body to activate STZA

Primary deficit: Rs500bn waiver sought from IMF

First six months: Fiscal deficit swells to 2pc of GDP

Petrol shortage hits major cities of Punjab

New landfill sites: Govt decides to alter ICT master plan

Joint sitting of parliament: Rabbani deplores non-inclusion of terror issue in agenda

Read more stories