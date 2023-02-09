AVN 67.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.07%)
BAFL 30.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.58%)
BOP 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.43%)
CNERGY 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.26%)
DGKC 41.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.44%)
EPCL 47.21 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (4.06%)
FCCL 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.11%)
FFL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
FLYNG 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.71%)
GGL 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (7.3%)
HUBC 67.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.2%)
HUMNL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
KAPCO 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
KEL 2.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.88%)
LOTCHEM 26.25 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.58%)
MLCF 21.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 86.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-2.06%)
OGDC 99.78 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.48%)
PAEL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 4.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 80.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.91%)
PRL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.6%)
SILK 0.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.42%)
TELE 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.62%)
TPLP 15.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
TRG 121.33 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.32%)
UNITY 14.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.97%)
BR100 4,181 Increased By 9.7 (0.23%)
BR30 15,270 Increased By 16.5 (0.11%)
KSE100 41,723 Increased By 200.6 (0.48%)
KSE30 15,746 Increased By 83 (0.53%)
BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from February 8, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 09 Feb, 2023 08:42am
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Imran says govt not serious about holding elections

Read here for details.

  • IMF talks: ‘Some understanding’ reached: MoS Pasha

Read here for details.

  • LHC suspends ECP's order de-notifying 43 PTI MNAs

Read here for details.

  • Qatar agrees to buy OGDCL, PPL shares

Read here for details.

  • 12 TTP terrorists killed in KPK’s Lakki Marwat: ISPR

Read here for details.

  • Rupee up 1.08%, settles at 273.33 against US dollar

Read here for details.

  • ECP should announce election schedule for KP, Punjab: President Alvi

Read here for details.

  • Pak Suzuki announces plant shutdown yet again due to inventory shortage

Read here for details.

  • MCB’s profit up 10% in 2022, forex income jumps 149%

Read here for details.

  • OGRA calls for action against hoarders of petrol, diesel in Punjab

Read here for details.

  • Gold price falls below Rs200,000 per tola in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Islamabad court approves Sheikh Rashid's transitory remand in Murree case

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 increases 0.48% owing to hopes of breakthrough in talks with IMF

Read here for details.

  • Dar urges business community to donate to PM’s relief fund for Turkiye earthquake

Read here for details.

  • First six months: Fiscal deficit swells to 2pc of GDP

Read here for details.

