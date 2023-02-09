BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Imran says govt not serious about holding elections

IMF talks: ‘Some understanding’ reached: MoS Pasha

LHC suspends ECP's order de-notifying 43 PTI MNAs

Qatar agrees to buy OGDCL, PPL shares

12 TTP terrorists killed in KPK’s Lakki Marwat: ISPR

Rupee up 1.08%, settles at 273.33 against US dollar

ECP should announce election schedule for KP, Punjab: President Alvi

Pak Suzuki announces plant shutdown yet again due to inventory shortage

MCB’s profit up 10% in 2022, forex income jumps 149%

OGRA calls for action against hoarders of petrol, diesel in Punjab

Gold price falls below Rs200,000 per tola in Pakistan

Islamabad court approves Sheikh Rashid's transitory remand in Murree case

KSE-100 increases 0.48% owing to hopes of breakthrough in talks with IMF

Dar urges business community to donate to PM’s relief fund for Turkiye earthquake

First six months: Fiscal deficit swells to 2pc of GDP

