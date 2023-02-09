PARTLY FACETIOUS: His empire is too limited

“It has piqued my interest too.” “What? That Ishaq Dar was allowed to expand his empire by inducting four new members in the Reforms and Resource Mobilization Commission?”

“His empire is too limited – I heard only three to four of his closest allies are privy to…to…to whatever he is doing or intends to do.”

“Really that’s your response! And not that Dar has already cost the country $3 to 4 billion in lost remittance inflows due to his ridiculous policy of keeping the rupee rate controlled at a time when reserves were lower than a month or two of imports and…”

“The guy is an expenditure guzzler for the country! In addition to the control of the rupee he announced Rs 110 billion electricity subsidy to the exporters – who incidentally failed to raise exports by the amount lost due to the remittance decline.”

“You are so stupid! That’s a different book that, I assure you, will be balanced, we have the bestest accountant…”

“In the world?”

“No in Islamabad – Shabbar Zaidi lives in Karachi as you know…”

“Stop being facetious! But I would like to add that if Dar sahib bothers to read up on the report gathering dust in either FBR or the Finance Division there are very good reports with recommendations, out of the box, that would render our tax system fair and equitable and…”

“Hmmm, but the question is do they owe loyalty to Dar sahib?”

“Or perhaps these four were critical of Dar sahib’s policies in the past and so to shut them up he issued a notification…”

“And that brings me back to what I was actually referring to when I said something piqued my interest.”

“Can I say something first?”

“OK.”

“Could Nawaz Sharif please release The Rana from training Notification Maryam Nawaz because Islamabad traffic is in a mess – Blue Area all but shut, the police are getting heavy handed….”

“What higher calling is there than training NMN.”

“Oh dear, anyway what piqued The Khan’s interest as well as mine is the surgery that NMN underwent in Switzerland which she claimed is only available in two countries.”

“The only surgery the Swiss can accomplish is on Swiss cheese.”

“Don’t be facetious, they can also perform surgery on bank accounts…”

“I thought they could shield any surgeon from…”

“You say tomaaato the British way and I say tomato the US way.”

