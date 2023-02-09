KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 86,198 tonnes of cargo comprising 49,417 tonnes of import cargo and 36,781 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 Hours.

The total import cargo of 49,417 comprised of 22,754 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 12,531 tonnes of Canola, 512 tonnes of Chickpeas, 5,071 tonnes of Iron Ore & 8,549 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 36,781 tonnes comprised of 28,981 tonnes of containerized Cargo, 100 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 946 tonnes of Rice & 6,754 tonnes of Talc Powder. —Nearly, 7124 containers comprising of 1632 containers import and 9492 containers export were handled on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 414 of 20’s and 599 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 10 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 564 of 20’s and 430 of 40’s loaded containers while 270 of 20’s and 1899 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around 05, ships namely Cape Fulmar, Maroudio, Atlantic Muse, Kota Megah and Ginga Jaguar have berthed at Karachi Port.

Approximately, 06 ships namely MT Mardan, MT Quetta, Amagi Galaxy, Cma Cgm Rabelais, Rdo Endeavour and Hakuna Matata have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 07 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them 02 ships, Maersk Seletar and MT Corona are expected to sail on Wednesday in the afternoon. A Cargo volume of 118,720tonnes, comprising 79,960 tonnes imports cargo and 38,760 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,560` Containers (2,280 TEUs Imports and 2,280 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 13 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 04 ships, Al-Bidda, Star Jeannette, Chemroad Polaris and EM Astoria & another ship ‘OOCL Charleston’ carrying LNG, Canola Seed, Palm oil and Containers are expected to take berths at EETL, PIBT, LCT and QICT on Wednesday, 8th February-2023.

