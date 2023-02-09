European shares rise on upbeat cues from Powell

PARIS: European shares rose on Wednesday, lifted by positive cues from US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s overnight remarks as well as upbeat earnings from energy and chemicals firms.

The pan-European STOXX 600 closed 0.3% higher having retreated from nine-month highs hit earlier in the session after other Fed policymakers sounded a more hawkish tone.

Powell’s remarks on Tuesday, in which he again referred to the process of “disinflation”, were interpreted as less hawkish than feared by markets still reeling from the shock of Friday’s surprisingly strong US labour data.

“Right now, investors appear to be focusing more on Powell acknowledging disinflationary forces taking hold, rather than his concern about the latest jobs reading,” said Susannah Streeter, a markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

Meanwhile, New York Federal Reserve President John Williams and Fed Governor Lisa Cook said restrictive monetary policy was still needed to tackle inflation.

The European Central Bank (ECB) may extend its streak of large interest hikes into May if core inflation doesn’t ease by then, ECB policymaker Klaas Knot said on Wednesday.

“The Fed is not quite ready to cut rates. The ECB is more hawkish than all the other (major central banks), because of inflation being more of a problem in the euro area,” said Andrea Cicione, head of strategy at TS Lombard.

Signs of economic resilience and better-than-feared corporate earnings have helped European stocks rebound with around an 8% gain this year, after the aggressive global rate-hiking cycle saw them notch their steepest annual decline since 2018.