AVN 67.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.07%)
BAFL 30.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.58%)
BOP 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.43%)
CNERGY 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.26%)
DGKC 41.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.44%)
EPCL 47.21 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (4.06%)
FCCL 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.11%)
FFL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
FLYNG 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.71%)
GGL 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (7.3%)
HUBC 67.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.2%)
HUMNL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
KAPCO 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
KEL 2.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.88%)
LOTCHEM 26.25 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.58%)
MLCF 21.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 86.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-2.06%)
OGDC 99.78 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.48%)
PAEL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 4.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 80.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.91%)
PRL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.6%)
SILK 0.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.42%)
TELE 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.62%)
TPLP 15.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
TRG 121.33 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.32%)
UNITY 14.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.97%)
BR100 4,181 Increased By 9.7 (0.23%)
BR30 15,270 Increased By 16.5 (0.11%)
KSE100 41,723 Increased By 200.6 (0.48%)
KSE30 15,746 Increased By 83 (0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares rise on upbeat cues from Powell

Reuters Published 09 Feb, 2023 06:02am
Follow us

PARIS: European shares rose on Wednesday, lifted by positive cues from US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s overnight remarks as well as upbeat earnings from energy and chemicals firms.

The pan-European STOXX 600 closed 0.3% higher having retreated from nine-month highs hit earlier in the session after other Fed policymakers sounded a more hawkish tone.

Powell’s remarks on Tuesday, in which he again referred to the process of “disinflation”, were interpreted as less hawkish than feared by markets still reeling from the shock of Friday’s surprisingly strong US labour data.

“Right now, investors appear to be focusing more on Powell acknowledging disinflationary forces taking hold, rather than his concern about the latest jobs reading,” said Susannah Streeter, a markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

Meanwhile, New York Federal Reserve President John Williams and Fed Governor Lisa Cook said restrictive monetary policy was still needed to tackle inflation.

The European Central Bank (ECB) may extend its streak of large interest hikes into May if core inflation doesn’t ease by then, ECB policymaker Klaas Knot said on Wednesday.

“The Fed is not quite ready to cut rates. The ECB is more hawkish than all the other (major central banks), because of inflation being more of a problem in the euro area,” said Andrea Cicione, head of strategy at TS Lombard.

Signs of economic resilience and better-than-feared corporate earnings have helped European stocks rebound with around an 8% gain this year, after the aggressive global rate-hiking cycle saw them notch their steepest annual decline since 2018.

Jerome Powell STOXX 600 index Fed Chair Jerome Powell

Comments

1000 characters

European shares rise on upbeat cues from Powell

IMF talks: ‘Some understanding’ reached: MoS Pasha

Qatar agrees to buy OGDCL, PPL shares

PM forms body to activate STZA

Primary deficit: Rs500bn waiver sought from IMF

First six months: Fiscal deficit swells to 2pc of GDP

Petrol shortage hits major cities of Punjab

New landfill sites: Govt decides to alter ICT master plan

Joint sitting of parliament: Rabbani deplores non-inclusion of terror issue in agenda

Real estate owned by overseas Pakistanis: UAE authorities do not share info

PM gets seven more special assistants

Read more stories