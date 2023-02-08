AVN 67.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.07%)
BAFL 30.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.58%)
BOP 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.43%)
CNERGY 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.26%)
DGKC 41.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.44%)
EPCL 47.21 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (4.06%)
FCCL 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.11%)
FFL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
FLYNG 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.71%)
GGL 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (7.3%)
HUBC 67.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.2%)
HUMNL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
KAPCO 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
KEL 2.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.88%)
LOTCHEM 26.25 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.58%)
MLCF 21.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 86.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-2.06%)
OGDC 99.78 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.48%)
PAEL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 4.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 80.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.91%)
PRL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.6%)
SILK 0.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.42%)
TELE 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.62%)
TPLP 15.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
TRG 121.33 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.32%)
UNITY 14.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.97%)
BR100 4,181 Increased By 9.7 (0.23%)
BR30 15,270 Increased By 16.5 (0.11%)
KSE100 41,723 Increased By 200.6 (0.48%)
KSE30 15,746 Increased By 83 (0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz forms committee to make Special Technology Zones Authority functional

  • Premier says the wastage of existing resources in the country is not acceptable at all
BR Web Desk Published February 8, 2023 Updated February 8, 2023 05:52pm
Follow us

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed displeasure over the performance of the Special Technology Zones Authority and has formed a committee under the chairmanship of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar to make the Authority functional, Radio Pakistan reported.

Presiding over a high-level meeting regarding Special Technology Zones Authority in Islamabad today, he said the wastage of existing resources in the country is not acceptable at all.

The Ministers for Information Technology, Law, and Investment, Advisor to Prime Minister Ahad Cheema, Senator Afnanullah, and the Chairman of CDA will be members of the committee.

The premier directed that the committee would submit its recommendations for activating the Special Technology Zones Authority within a week.

He further issued directives to activate the Board of Governors of the Authority as well ensuring the presence of experts in it.

The Prime Minister was briefed that 400 companies are currently registered in Special Technology Zones, out of which 63 percent are Pakistani, while the rest belong to China, the United States, Turkiye, and other countries.

The meeting was also briefed about the Board of Governors of the Authority and other issues.

The Prime Minister said the talented youth of the country are earning a livelihood in the IT sector on their own.

He directed to focus on the development of technology, which is the main objective of the authority, instead of making investments in the plots.

The Prime Minister said he will not accept any further delay in the reforms of the Special Technology Zones Authority and taking measures to make it functional.

He said PML-N, during its tenure, laid the foundation for imparting skills to the youth to increase IT exports, and millions of people earned a livelihood from the laptops given to the youth during the global Coronavirus pandemic.

Comments

1000 characters

PM Shehbaz forms committee to make Special Technology Zones Authority functional

Rupee up 1.08%, settles at 273.33 against US dollar

OGRA calls for action against hoarders of petrol, diesel in Punjab

KSE-100 increases 0.48% owing to hopes of breakthrough in talks with IMF

ECP should announce election schedule for KP, Punjab: President Alvi

More survivors found as Turkiye-Syria quake toll tops 11,200

Pak Suzuki announces plant shutdown yet again due to inventory shortage

MCB’s profit up 10% in 2022, forex income jumps 149%

Islamabad court approves Sheikh Rashid's transitory remand in Murree case

Pakistan navy to host 50 nations in maritime exercises from Feb 10

Read more stories