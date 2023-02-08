Australia’s Green, Hazlewood out of India Test opener

NAGPUR: Australia’s Cameron Green and Josh Hazlewood have been ruled out of the first Test against India due to injuries, skipper Pat Cummins confirmed on Wednesday.

All-rounder Green is struggling with a finger injury while fast bowler Hazlewood is out because of his Achilles tendon.

Both will miss the first of the four Tests beginning on Thursday in Nagpur alongside pacer Mitchell Starc.

“We will announce the team at the toss tomorrow but we are really confident on everyone in our touring party,” Cummins said at the pre-match media conference.

“Cameron Green is injured, so he won’t play, same as Josh Hazlewood.”

He said he was “disappointed that they are not available. Hopefully, both (will) come back online for the second Test match.”

But he added that Scott Boland “has been with us for the last 12 months and performed well in all conditions… We feel really really happy with the depth that we have.”

Nathan Lyon will lead Australia’s spin attack on a pitch that is expected to turn from day one as the tourists look to win their first Test series on Indian soil since 2004.

“Nathan is going to be right up there with our most important bowlers,” Cummins said of the champion off-spinner, who has claimed 460 wickets in 115 Tests.

“He is going to bowl lots of overs. He has got the experience, so he is up for the challenge. He has been working with the other spin bowlers. He will lead our attack this series.”