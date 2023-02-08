AVN 67.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.99%)
Indian shares rise ahead of RBI policy decision

Reuters Published 08 Feb, 2023 12:47pm
BENGALURU: Indian shares opened higher on Wednesday, as investors bet on a smaller interest rate hike by the Reserve Bank of India, while equities benefited from a broader sentiment after markets perceived comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to be dovish.

The Nifty 50 index was up 0.2% at 17,757.10, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.15% to 60,376.17, as of 09:16 a.m. IST.

The RBI is likely to raise rates by 25 basis points (bps) on Wednesday, to mark the final increase in its current tightening cycle, and then pause for the rest of the year, a Reuters poll showed, as retail inflation finally came within the central bank’s tolerance band of 2%-6% in the last two months of 2022.

Market participants will focus on the RBI’s commentary on the future trajectory of rate hikes, liquidity, the country’s economic outlook and whether the central bank changes its stance from “withdrawal of accommodation” to “neutral.”

The RBI had raised key lending rate by 35 basis points in December, after three straight 50 bps hikes, and had said its fight against inflation was not over yet.

Indian shares end lower in volatile session

Fed’s Powell said on Tuesday disinflation has started and that he expects significant declines in inflation this year, raising hopes of less aggressive rate hikes in the future. Wall Street closed higher overnight, while MSCI’s gauge of the broader index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.75%.

Indian shares

