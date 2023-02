HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened slightly lower Wednesday morning after Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell warned interest rates would need to keep rising to contain inflation.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.07 percent, or 14.80 points, to 21,283.90.

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.10 percent, or 3.41 points, to 3,251.50, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange ticked up 0.07 percent, or 1.42 points, to 2,154.31.