BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Feb 08, 2023

  • Important updates from February 7, 2023
BR Web Desk Published February 8, 2023 Updated February 8, 2023 08:50am
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Former president Pervez Musharraf laid to rest in Karachi: ISPR

Read here for details.

  • Rupee falls 0.35%, settles at 276.28 against US dollar

Read here for details.

  • Up to $5mn smuggled into Afghanistan from Pakistan daily: report

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 rises 0.81% on optimism over resolution of gas sector circular debt

Read here for details.

  • IMF should work with Pakistan to protect the deprived: Human Rights Watch

Read here for details.

  • Government postpones All Parties Conference again as PM will be in Turkiye

Read here for details.

  • Toshakhana case: Islamabad court defers Imran Khan's indictment

Read here for details.

  • PM Shehbaz orders establishment of relief fund to aid Turkiye

Read here for details.

  • Debt reprofiling viable option for Pakistan under IMF watch: report

Read here for details.

  • Islamabad court rejects Sheikh Rashid’s bail petition

Read here for details.

  • PL on POL products target: IMF-govt talks hamstrung by disconnect

Read here for details.

  • Power breakdown of Jan 23: Senate panel directs Power Division to conduct probe

Read here for details.

  • Rs 417bn received by KP: Cabinet decides to conduct audit

Read here for details.

  • Dar inducts four new members into ‘RRMC’

Read here for details.

  • Thar coal-based power plant: COD achieved

Read here for details.

  • FY24 budget: FBR invites proposals on income tax

Read here for details.

