Feb 08, 2023
Opinion

Partly Facetious: Michael Jackson’s dark side

Anjum Ibrahim Published 08 Feb, 2023 07:15am
“Blame it on the boogie.” “Excuse me?” “A great musician and dancer Michael Jackson sang a song titled blame it on the boogie…”

“OK but what boogie means.”

“It’s used in rock and roll or country music and is a repetitive, swung note or shuffle rhythm…”

“Jackson dubbed the king of pop had a dark side and…”

“Right even posthumously cases of child abuse were filed against his estate but he was never convicted.”

“Reminds me of many, many of our politicians – cases of millions if not billions of rupees of corruption and not a single conviction…”

“Wrong Nawaz Sharif was convicted.”

“So was his daughter and her conviction was reversed I think so wait and if one conviction is over turned then another will too.”

“We are trail blazers aren’t we! I mean convictions are overturned, jailed convicted individuals are allowed to leave the country…”

“Ah but you have to be somebody to right side up the applecart. Jackson right side upped his applecart through out of court settlement in the US and if Nawaz Sharif can do so in the Land of the Pure then you can’t complain.”

“Agreed but anyway when I said blame it on the boogie I was referring to The Khan’s latest interview to a foreign journalist…”

“The Khan was not briefed properly…”

“The Khan must prioritize establishing a journalism university as opposed to a religious one because these dratted journalists need to limit their questions to a time period. I mean what was the rationale for asking questions of an era gone by?”

“He wasn’t asking questions about the Mughal period, he was merely asking questions about The Khan’s term in government and…”

“Just shut up, no putting up just shut up.”

“The Khan’s views on provocative clothes worn by women as the root cause of rapists coming out of the Pakistani woodwork…”

“I said shut up, by the way your reference to woodwork, maybe The Khan’s comment was limited to Chiniot, I hear these Chiniotis…”

“Hush the MPA is from PTI, sorry was…”

“But the MNA is a Nawala!”

“Indeed.”

Nawaz Sharif PTI Imran Khan PARTLY FACETIOUS

