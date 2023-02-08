AVN 67.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.75%)
BOP partners with Lahore Qalandars for PSL-8

Published 08 Feb, 2023
LAHORE: The Bank of Punjab has signed a partnership agreement with Lahore Qalandars ahead of the eighth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The agreement was signed by Zafar Masud (President & CEO – BOP) and Atif Naeem Rana & (CEO – Lahore Qalandars) at a ceremony held at Bagh-e-Jinnah, Lahore. Top players Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Fakhar Zaman along with other players of Lahore Qalandars team and senior management from both organizations were also present at the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Zafar Masud (President & CEO – BOP) said, “As one of the country’s leading financial institutions, BOP prides itself on playing a vital role in promoting wholesome, beneficial, and positive activities pertaining to sports, literature, culture, and arts.

We believe in developing our youth by providing them with enriching opportunities for learning, fitness, entertainment, and creativity. Last year, BOP powered the Lahore Qalandars player development program for women’s cricket and also sponsored various cricket tournaments for differently-abled persons which is a manifestation of our devotion to inclusivity and social equity.”

