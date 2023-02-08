Elections within 90 days: PHC issues notices to ECP, provincial govt on PTI’s plea

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday issued notices to the Election Commission of Pakistan and the provincial government on PTI’s plea seeking elections within 90 days after the dissolution of the KP Assembly.

According to details, a two-member bench of the Peshawar High Court, comprising Justice SM Atique Shah and Justice Ishtique Ibrahim, heard the case on PTI plea regarding holding of elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa within 90 days.

In the plea, the PTI advocate Mozzam Butt said it is mandatory to hold elections within 90 days after dissolution of the provincial assembly.

He said the KP government has not yet given a date for holding the elections.

The advocate told the court that KP governor stated that there is a law and order situation in the province.

On the other hand, he said security is improved for holding by-elections on 33 vacant seats.

The bench comprising Justice SM Atique Shah and Justice Ishtaique Ibrahim during the hearing remarked elections should be held within 90 days as per the law.

Advocate General Aamir Javed in his remarks before the court said the governor can consult with the ECP for 36 days and added PTI filed the plea in haste.

The court sought a reply from the provincial government and the ECP in the next hearing of the case.

It is noted to mention here that KP Assembly was dissolved on January 18 after Governor Haji Ghulam Ali signed the advice for the dissolution of the provincial assembly sent to him by the then Chief Minister Mahmood Khan a day ago.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf moved PHC for elections in the province within 90 days of the dissolution of the assembly.

PTI in its plea said as per the constitution, elections are to be held within 90 days but the KP governor has so far not given any date, citing law and order issues.

Later, the PHC, while issuing notices to the ECP and the caretaker government, summoned their response by February 14.

