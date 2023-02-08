AVN 67.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.75%)
BAFL 30.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BOP 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
DFML 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.77%)
DGKC 41.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.77%)
EPCL 46.58 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.77%)
FFL 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
FLYNG 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.86%)
GGL 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
HUBC 68.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
HUMNL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KAPCO 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
KEL 2.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.31%)
LOTCHEM 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
MLCF 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.11%)
NETSOL 87.66 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (1.93%)
OGDC 99.30 Increased By ▲ 6.92 (7.49%)
PAEL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
PIBTL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
PPL 81.12 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.21%)
PRL 13.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.01%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.22%)
SNGP 43.85 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.87%)
TELE 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.68%)
TPLP 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
TRG 118.99 Increased By ▲ 3.98 (3.46%)
UNITY 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.16%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.03%)
BR100 4,171 Increased By 47 (1.14%)
BR30 15,253 Increased By 323.5 (2.17%)
KSE100 41,523 Increased By 332 (0.81%)
KSE30 15,663 Increased By 168.9 (1.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Elections within 90 days: PHC issues notices to ECP, provincial govt on PTI’s plea

Amjad Ali Shah Published 08 Feb, 2023 06:10am
Follow us

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday issued notices to the Election Commission of Pakistan and the provincial government on PTI’s plea seeking elections within 90 days after the dissolution of the KP Assembly.

According to details, a two-member bench of the Peshawar High Court, comprising Justice SM Atique Shah and Justice Ishtique Ibrahim, heard the case on PTI plea regarding holding of elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa within 90 days.

In the plea, the PTI advocate Mozzam Butt said it is mandatory to hold elections within 90 days after dissolution of the provincial assembly.

He said the KP government has not yet given a date for holding the elections.

The advocate told the court that KP governor stated that there is a law and order situation in the province.

On the other hand, he said security is improved for holding by-elections on 33 vacant seats.

The bench comprising Justice SM Atique Shah and Justice Ishtaique Ibrahim during the hearing remarked elections should be held within 90 days as per the law.

Advocate General Aamir Javed in his remarks before the court said the governor can consult with the ECP for 36 days and added PTI filed the plea in haste.

The court sought a reply from the provincial government and the ECP in the next hearing of the case.

It is noted to mention here that KP Assembly was dissolved on January 18 after Governor Haji Ghulam Ali signed the advice for the dissolution of the provincial assembly sent to him by the then Chief Minister Mahmood Khan a day ago.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf moved PHC for elections in the province within 90 days of the dissolution of the assembly.

PTI in its plea said as per the constitution, elections are to be held within 90 days but the KP governor has so far not given any date, citing law and order issues.

Later, the PHC, while issuing notices to the ECP and the caretaker government, summoned their response by February 14.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PTI ECP PHC Ishtique Ibrahim

Comments

1000 characters

Elections within 90 days: PHC issues notices to ECP, provincial govt on PTI’s plea

FY24 budget: FBR invites proposals on income tax

AIIB chief economist briefed about state of economy

Dar inducts four new members into ‘RRMC’

Reason behind cut in PSDP disbursement identified

Rs 417bn received by KP: Cabinet decides to conduct audit

Thar coal-based power plant: COD achieved

Power breakdown of Jan 23: Senate panel directs Power Division to conduct probe

LCCI says wants ‘charter of economy’, not elections

TAPI gas pipeline: Pakistan willing to go ahead with or without India

Rs650bn collection likely: 1pc hike in ST thru ordinance on the cards

Read more stories