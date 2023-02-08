Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Tuesday (February 07, 2023).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 4.56457 4.30529 4.56457 0.07371
Libor 1 Month 4.58829 4.56557 4.58829 0.11971
Libor 3 Month 4.84314 4.81357 4.84314 0.36243
Libor 6 Month 5.13971 5.09157 5.22529 0.62257
Libor 1 Year 5.40443 5.32600 5.66643 1.09171
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
