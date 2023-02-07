AVN 67.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.75%)
Feb 07, 2023
Sri Lankan shares ended lower as financials, communication services weigh

Reuters Published 07 Feb, 2023 06:29pm
Sri Lankan shares ended lower on Tuesday, dragged down by losses in financial and communication services stocks.

The CSE All-Share index fell 1.37% to 8,975.86, extending losses for a second straight session.

The country is currently focused on getting financing assurances from key bilateral creditors China and Japan.

India, the third major creditor to Sri Lanka, agreed to support the country’s debt restructuring last month.

The trading volume on the CSE All-Share index fell to 56.2 million shares from 73.9 million in the previous session.

Sri Lankan shares end lower as financials weigh

The equity market’s turnover fell to 2.22 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($6.2 million) from 2.32 billion rupees on Monday, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing stocks worth 1.02 billion rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading 1.88 billion rupees worth of shares, the data showed.

