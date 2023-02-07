AVN 68.48 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (2.06%)
BAFL 31.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
DFML 14.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.39%)
DGKC 41.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.5%)
EPCL 45.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.58%)
FCCL 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
FLYNG 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.86%)
GGL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HUBC 68.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.74%)
HUMNL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 28.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.43%)
KEL 2.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.31%)
LOTCHEM 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
MLCF 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
NETSOL 88.35 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (2.73%)
OGDC 99.30 Increased By ▲ 6.92 (7.49%)
PAEL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
PIBTL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PPL 82.45 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (2.87%)
PRL 13.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.2%)
SILK 0.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.38 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.09%)
TELE 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.69%)
TPLP 15.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.51%)
TRG 119.75 Increased By ▲ 4.74 (4.12%)
UNITY 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.81%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (8.62%)
BR100 4,171 Increased By 47 (1.14%)
BR30 15,253 Increased By 323.5 (2.17%)
KSE100 41,645 Increased By 454.1 (1.1%)
KSE30 15,700 Increased By 205.9 (1.33%)
Feb 07, 2023
Intra-day update: KSE-100 Index up over 500 points

BR Web Desk Published February 7, 2023 Updated February 7, 2023 02:29pm
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued to maintain a bullish trend on Tuesday, as the benchmark KSE -100 Index registered a gain of over 500 points during the trading session.

At around 2:30pm, the index was hovering at 41,698.40 level, registering a gain of 507.63 points or a percentage change of 1.23%.

Across-the-board buying was witnessed in the index-heavy sectors including, automobile assemblers, cement, chemical, commercial banks and especially oil & gas exploration companies and oil & gas marketing companies trading in green.

Experts said that the exploration and production sector remained in the spotlight following news that the government is considering settling the gas sector's outstanding circular debt.

“Reports pertaining to the resolution of circular debt by the government in the gas sector is driving the positive trend in the market, which is being reflected in stocks of OGDC (Oil and Gas Development Company Limited), SSGC (Sui Southern Gas Company Limited) and others trading in green,” said Sana Tawfik, an analyst at Arif Habib Limited.

Meanwhile, technical-level talks between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) team are said to have concluded on Monday, with policy-level discussions starting from today (Feb 7).

Sources on condition of anonymity told Business Recorder that the power sector’s untargeted subsidies were a major concern for the Fund as it wants to make the subsidies targeted. They added that according to the IMF, primary deficit was considerably higher compared to the government estimates.

This is an intra-day update

stocks IMF PSX KSE 100 E&P

