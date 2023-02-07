AVN 68.19 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.62%)
BAFL 31.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
BOP 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
CNERGY 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
DGKC 41.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
EPCL 44.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-3.59%)
FCCL 11.81 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.03%)
FFL 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
FLYNG 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.72%)
GGL 10.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 68.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.59%)
HUMNL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.71%)
KEL 2.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.87%)
LOTCHEM 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
MLCF 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
NETSOL 87.36 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.58%)
OGDC 99.30 Increased By ▲ 6.92 (7.49%)
PAEL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
PIBTL 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
PPL 83.05 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (3.62%)
PRL 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.73%)
SILK 0.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.33%)
SNGP 45.01 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.54%)
TELE 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.85%)
TPLP 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
TRG 116.06 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.91%)
UNITY 13.98 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.94%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.03%)
BR100 4,164 Increased By 40 (0.97%)
BR30 15,228 Increased By 298.3 (2%)
KSE100 41,549 Increased By 358.7 (0.87%)
KSE30 15,655 Increased By 161.2 (1.04%)
Intra-day update: KSE-100 Index up over 400 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued to maintain a bullish trend, as the benchmark KSE -100 Index registered a...
BR Web Desk Published 07 Feb, 2023 11:55am
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued to maintain a bullish trend on Tuesday, as the benchmark KSE -100 Index registered a gain of over 400 points during the trading session.

At around 11:45am, the index was hovering at 41,599.12 level, registering a gain of 408.35 points or a percentage change of 0.99%.

Earlier during the day, the KSE-100 Index was up over 570 points.

Across-the-board buying was witnessed in the index-heavy sectors including, automobile assemblers, cement, chemical, commercial banks and especially oil & gas exploration companies and oil & gas marketing companies trading in green.

Experts said that the exploration and production sector remained in the spotlight following news that the government is considering settling the gas sector's outstanding circular debt.

“Reports pertaining to the resolution of circular debt by the government in the gas sector is driving the positive trend in the market, which is being reflected in stocks of OGDC (Oil and Gas Development Company Limited), SSGC (Sui Southern Gas Company Limited) and others trading in green,” said Sana Tawfik, an analyst at Arif Habib Limited.

Meanwhile, technical-level talks between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) team are said to have concluded on Monday, with policy-level discussions starting from today (Feb 7).

Sources on condition of anonymity told Business Recorder that the power sector’s untargeted subsidies were a major concern for the Fund as it wants to make the subsidies targeted. They added that according to the IMF, primary deficit was considerably higher compared to the government estimates.

This is an intra-day update

