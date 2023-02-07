AVN 68.16 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.58%)
Hong Kong shares open slightly higher

AFP Published 07 Feb, 2023 11:29am
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks started Tuesday with a small gain, having tumbled close to four percent over the previous three trading days on fresh worries about US interest rate hikes.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.31 percent, or 66.23 points, to 21,288.39.

Hong Kong stocks close at 1-month low as Sino-US tensions rise

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.20 percent, or 6.53 points, to 3,245.23, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange gained 0.17 percent, or 3.66 points, to 2,148.84.

