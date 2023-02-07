AVN 67.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.82%)
BAFL 30.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.23%)
BOP 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
DFML 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.25%)
DGKC 41.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.67%)
EPCL 45.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.07%)
FCCL 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
FFL 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
FLYNG 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.21%)
GGL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.96%)
HUBC 68.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.96%)
HUMNL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.69%)
KAPCO 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
KEL 2.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.31%)
LOTCHEM 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
MLCF 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
NETSOL 86.95 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.1%)
OGDC 99.30 Increased By ▲ 6.92 (7.49%)
PAEL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PIBTL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.94%)
PPL 82.37 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (2.77%)
PRL 13.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.91%)
SILK 0.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.65 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.71%)
TELE 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.36%)
TPLP 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
TRG 115.50 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.43%)
UNITY 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.17%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (7.76%)
BR100 4,154 Increased By 30.1 (0.73%)
BR30 15,189 Increased By 259.5 (1.74%)
KSE100 41,515 Increased By 324.3 (0.79%)
KSE30 15,637 Increased By 143.4 (0.93%)
Feb 07, 2023
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee down against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 275-276 level in inter-bank market
Published February 7, 2023 Updated February 7, 2023 01:25pm
The Pakistani rupee registered marginal losses against the US dollar, depreciating 0.11% in the inter-bank market during trading on Tuesday.

At around 1pm, the rupee was being quoted at 275.60 during intra-day trading, a decline of Rs0.30. However, earlier in the day it had improved. At around 10:30am it was being quoted at 274.20.

The currency had also registered some improvement on Monday, closing at 275.30 against the US dollar, an appreciation of Rs1.28 or 0.46%.

The depreciation comes as technical-level talks between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) team are said to have concluded on Monday while policy-level discussions will start from Tuesday.

Sources on condition of anonymity told Business Recorder that the power sector’s untargeted subsidies were a major concern for the Fund as it wants to make them targeted. Another concern was that the primary deficit was considerably higher compared to the government estimates.

Internationally, the dollar eased on Tuesday from its rally at the start of the week, but hovered near a one-month peak as traders raised their forecasts of US Federal Reserve interest rate levels needed to tame inflation.

The surging US currency pushed the US dollar index to a near one-month high of 103.76 on Monday, and it was last 0.15% lower at 103.45.

Gold prices rose on Tuesday as the dollar pulled back slightly, with traders awaiting Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech later in the day for hints about future rate hikes after last week’s strong economic data.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose for a second straight session on Tuesday, driven by optimism about recovering demand in China, and concerns over supply shortages following the shutdown of a major export terminal after an earthquake in Turkey.

This is an intra-day update

IMF currency Rupee Foreign reserves oil price Exchange rate US dollar index IMF and Pakistan

