SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures rose for a second straight session on Tuesday, underpinned by supply concerns following top exporter Indonesia’s plan to suspend some export permits and forecasts of smaller Malaysian stockpiles.

The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 82 ringgit, or 2.13%, to 3,933 ringgit ($916.36) a tonne in early trade.