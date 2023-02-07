AVN 67.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.52%)
BAFL 31.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
CNERGY 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
DFML 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
DGKC 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
EPCL 46.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.69%)
FCCL 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
FFL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.58%)
FLYNG 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.25%)
HUBC 68.95 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.4%)
HUMNL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.69%)
KAPCO 28.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
KEL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
LOTCHEM 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.8%)
MLCF 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.38%)
NETSOL 86.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.57%)
OGDC 99.30 Increased By ▲ 6.92 (7.49%)
PAEL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
PPL 85.30 Increased By ▲ 5.15 (6.43%)
PRL 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
SILK 0.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.33%)
SNGP 45.07 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (3.68%)
TELE 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
TPLP 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.14%)
TRG 116.11 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.96%)
UNITY 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,174 Increased By 49.7 (1.2%)
BR30 15,319 Increased By 389.3 (2.61%)
KSE100 41,699 Increased By 508.5 (1.23%)
KSE30 15,724 Increased By 229.7 (1.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares hold in narrow range ahead of RBA decision; Macquarie jumps

Reuters Published 07 Feb, 2023 09:51am
Follow us

Australian shares held in a tight range on Tuesday as investors awaited a key central bank policy decision due later in the day, with strong US jobs data indicating interest rates could stay high for longer also weighing on sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index inched 0.1% higher to 7,548.30 , as of 0041 GMT, after a 0.3% dip on Monday.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is widely expected to deliver a fourth consecutive quarter-point interest rate hike later in the day, likely followed by another similar-sized increase in March, a Reuters poll showed.

Analysts at ANZ Group said they expected the central bank to consider a 50-basis point hike, but “early signs of a slowdown in consumer spending and a softening in business conditions should be enough for the RBA to stick to 25 bps.”

Investor are also keenly watching the US Federal Reserve’s next moves as its view of interest rates staying above 5% into next year is in direct opposition to market position so far over rate cuts later this year.

In Australia, export-reliant miners fell 0.5% as iron ore prices remained volatile after traders tempered China demand optimism. Iron ore behemoths BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group slumped between 0.7% and 1.4%.

Australian shares post worst day in near 2 weeks ahead of rate decision

Banks rose 0.4%, boosted by a 2.2% gain in financial conglomerate Macquarie Group on an uptick in year-to-date net profit after tax.

The “big four” banks traded in positive territory. Energy stocks gained 1.1% after oil prices edged higher in choppy trading. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.5% to 12,129.35.

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Australian shares hold in narrow range ahead of RBA decision; Macquarie jumps

Policy-level talks with IMF begin today

NA clears Trade Dispute Resolution Bill, 2022

Imran optimistic about prospects of ‘jail bharo’ protest

APC will now be held on 9th

Cases in Karachi, Lasbela: IHC asks police not to take action against Rashid

Oil & gas sector leads PSX rally

Govt decides to enhance capacity of NEECA

Huge earthquake kills 2,700 in Türkiye, Syria

High-income earners directed to pay 50pc of super tax liability

IR officials deputed at 33 sugar mills in Punjab

Read more stories