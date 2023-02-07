Australian shares hold in narrow range ahead of RBA decision; Macquarie jumps

Australian shares held in a tight range on Tuesday as investors awaited a key central bank policy decision due later in the day, with strong US jobs data indicating interest rates could stay high for longer also weighing on sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index inched 0.1% higher to 7,548.30 , as of 0041 GMT, after a 0.3% dip on Monday.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is widely expected to deliver a fourth consecutive quarter-point interest rate hike later in the day, likely followed by another similar-sized increase in March, a Reuters poll showed.

Analysts at ANZ Group said they expected the central bank to consider a 50-basis point hike, but “early signs of a slowdown in consumer spending and a softening in business conditions should be enough for the RBA to stick to 25 bps.”

Investor are also keenly watching the US Federal Reserve’s next moves as its view of interest rates staying above 5% into next year is in direct opposition to market position so far over rate cuts later this year.

In Australia, export-reliant miners fell 0.5% as iron ore prices remained volatile after traders tempered China demand optimism. Iron ore behemoths BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group slumped between 0.7% and 1.4%.

Australian shares post worst day in near 2 weeks ahead of rate decision

Banks rose 0.4%, boosted by a 2.2% gain in financial conglomerate Macquarie Group on an uptick in year-to-date net profit after tax.

The “big four” banks traded in positive territory. Energy stocks gained 1.1% after oil prices edged higher in choppy trading. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.5% to 12,129.35.