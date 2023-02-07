AVN 67.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.52%)
BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from February 6, 2023
BR Web Desk Published February 7, 2023 Updated February 7, 2023 08:39am
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Huge earthquake kills 2,700 in Türkiye, Syria

Read here for details.

  • Police raids former Punjab CM Elahi's Gujrat residence

Read here for details.

  • PM Shehbaz orders immediate restoration of Wikipedia

Read here for details.

  • Govt schedules All Parties Conference for February 9

Read here for details.

  • Govt projection of achieving $3bn current account surplus in FY23 ‘unrealistic’: PBC

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 jumps over 700 points amid return of positive sentiment

Read here for details.

  • IHC bars Sindh, Balochistan police from taking action against Sheikh Rashid

Read here for details.

  • Kohinoor Textile board recommends buyback of 30 million ordinary shares

Read here for details.

  • PM Shehbaz announces aid for quake-hit Turkiye

Read here for details.

  • PTI ready to set aside differences for peace in country: Asad Qaiser

Read here for details.

  • Oil & gas sector leads PSX rally

Read here for details.

  • High-income earners directed to pay 50pc of super tax liability

Read here for details.

  • Rupee up 0.46%, ends day at 275.30 against US dollar

Read here for details.

  • Power sector: Govt has Achilles heel somewhere, IMF finds it

Read here for details.

