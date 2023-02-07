BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from February 6, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Huge earthquake kills 2,700 in Türkiye, Syria
Read here for details.
- Police raids former Punjab CM Elahi's Gujrat residence
Read here for details.
- PM Shehbaz orders immediate restoration of Wikipedia
Read here for details.
- Govt schedules All Parties Conference for February 9
Read here for details.
- Govt projection of achieving $3bn current account surplus in FY23 ‘unrealistic’: PBC
Read here for details.
- KSE-100 jumps over 700 points amid return of positive sentiment
Read here for details.
- IHC bars Sindh, Balochistan police from taking action against Sheikh Rashid
Read here for details.
- Kohinoor Textile board recommends buyback of 30 million ordinary shares
Read here for details.
- PM Shehbaz announces aid for quake-hit Turkiye
Read here for details.
- PTI ready to set aside differences for peace in country: Asad Qaiser
Read here for details.
- Oil & gas sector leads PSX rally
Read here for details.
- High-income earners directed to pay 50pc of super tax liability
Read here for details.
- Rupee up 0.46%, ends day at 275.30 against US dollar
Read here for details.
- Power sector: Govt has Achilles heel somewhere, IMF finds it
Read here for details.
Comments