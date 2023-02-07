KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (February 06, 2023).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-1 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National
Quetta Oil Ship 05-02-2023
Corpt
OP-2 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National
Mardan Oil Ship 05-02-2023
Corpt
OP-3 Gullfjellet Disc Alpine Marine
Palm Oil Services 04-02-2023
(Pvt) Ltd
B-1 Chemroute Load Alpine Marine
Sky Ethanol Services 05-02-2023
(Pvt) Ltd
B-2 Clarice Load Eastwind Shipping
Ethanol Company 26-01-2023
Ltd
B-6/B-7 Rdo Disc Load Rahmat Shipping
Endeavour Container Service 05-02-2023
(Pvt) Ltd
B-11/B-10 Ifestos Disc Alpine Marine
Canola Services 31-01-2023
(Pvt) Ltd
B-11/B-12 Hsl Load Talc Swift Shipping 03-02-2023
Mexico Powder (Pvt) Ltd
B-13/B-14 Xing Disc Ocean 04-02-2023
Yang Hai Canola Services (Pvt) Ltd
B-14/B-15 Mega Disc Ocean 26-01-2023
Benefit Canola Services (Pvt) Ltd
B-17-/B-16 Ithomi Disc Chick Seatrader 29-01-2023
Peas Shipping
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-20 Arman 10 Load Ocean World 03-02-2023
Rice (Pvt) Ltd
B-24/B-25 Ken Star Dice Rock Wma Shipping
Phosphate Services 31-01-2023
Pvt Ltd
B-28/B-29 Ital Disc Load Green Pak 05-02-2023
Usodimare Container Shipping Pvt Ltd
B-29/B-30 Green Disc Load X-Press Feeders
Pole Container Shipping 05-02-2023
Agency
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-4/Sapt-3 Hyundai Disc Load Allied 01-02-2023
Busan Container Logistic
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Ken Star 06-02-2023 Dice Rock Wma Shipping
Phosphate Services Pvt Ltd
Green Pole 06-02-2023 Disc Load X-Press Feeders
Container Shipping Agency
Ital 06-02-2023 Disc Load Green Pak Shipping
Usodimare Container Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Amagi 06-02-2023 D/1364 Base Oil Gac Pakistan
Galaxy (Pvt) Ltd
Atlantic 06-02-2023 D/30000 Mogas Alpine Marine
Muse Services (Pvt) Ltd
Cma Cgm 06-02-2023 D/L Container Cma Cgm Pakistan
Rabellais (Pvt) Ltd
Oocl 06-02-2023 D/L Container Oocl Pakistan
Charleston (Pvt) Ltd
Odelmar 06-02-2023 D/9069 Lentils Seatrade Shipping
Ginga 07-02-2023 D/4773 Base Oil Gac Pakistan
Jaguar (Pvt) Ltd
Zheng He 1 07-02-2023 L/17500 Ethanol Eastwind Shipping
Company Ltd
Hakuna
Matata 07-02-2023 D/L Container Feeder Logistics
Cape Fulmar 07-02-2023 D/L Container Feeder Logistics
He Sheng 07-02-2023 D/48905 General Legend Shipping
Nan Fang Cargo &Logistics Pvt
Nasco Gem 07-02-2023 D/7850, General Seahawks (Pvt) Ltd
Cargo
Grace 07-02-2023 L/33495, Clinkers Sirius Logisitics
Pakistan
Flc Longivity 07-02-2023 L/55000, Clinkers Ocean Services
(Pvt) Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Msc Diya F 06-02-2023 Container Ship -
Cma Cgm
Pegasus 06-02-2023 Container Ship -
Independent
Spirit 06-02-2023 Container Ship -
Bbc Vermont 06-02-2023 General Cargo -
Yantian
Express 06-02-2023 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-2 Parnassos Cement Crystal Feb. 03, 2023
Sea Serv.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP CL Soya Ocean Feb. 05, 2023
Dayang He bean Services
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
T-Sirius Palm oil Alpine Feb. 06, 2023
CMA CGM
Rabelais Containers CMA CGM Pak -
Milaha Ras
Laffan LNG GSA -
At Middle
Bridge Rice Global Marine -
Wanxing Palm oil Alpine -
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Corona Palm oil Alpine Feb. 06, 2023
White Purl Chemicals M.International -
Al-Maha LPG M.International -
Star
Jeannette Conala Seed Ocean Services Waiting for barth
Chemroad
Polaris Palm oil Alpine -
Sloman
Hebe Palm oil Alpine -
Hafnia
Shanghai Mogas Asia Marine -
Golden Violet Palm oil Alpine -
Express
Athens Containers Hapag Lloyd -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
MSC Noa Containers MSC Pak Feb. 06, 2023
Lana Containers - -
=============================================================================
