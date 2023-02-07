AVN 67.05 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.84%)
Feb 07, 2023
Recorder Report Published 07 Feb, 2023 06:07am
KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (February 06, 2023).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              M.T            Disc Crude     Pakistan National
                  Quetta         Oil            Ship               05-02-2023
                                                Corpt
OP-2              M.T            Disc Crude     Pakistan National
                  Mardan         Oil            Ship               05-02-2023
                                                Corpt
OP-3              Gullfjellet    Disc           Alpine Marine
                                 Palm Oil       Services           04-02-2023
                                                (Pvt) Ltd
B-1               Chemroute      Load           Alpine Marine
                  Sky            Ethanol        Services           05-02-2023
                                                (Pvt) Ltd
B-2               Clarice        Load           Eastwind Shipping
                                 Ethanol        Company            26-01-2023
                                                Ltd
B-6/B-7           Rdo            Disc Load      Rahmat Shipping
                  Endeavour      Container      Service            05-02-2023
                                                (Pvt) Ltd
B-11/B-10         Ifestos        Disc           Alpine Marine
                                 Canola         Services           31-01-2023
                                                (Pvt) Ltd
B-11/B-12         Hsl            Load Talc      Swift Shipping     03-02-2023
                  Mexico         Powder         (Pvt) Ltd
B-13/B-14         Xing           Disc           Ocean              04-02-2023
                  Yang Hai       Canola         Services (Pvt) Ltd
B-14/B-15         Mega           Disc           Ocean              26-01-2023
                  Benefit        Canola         Services (Pvt) Ltd
B-17-/B-16        Ithomi         Disc Chick     Seatrader          29-01-2023
                                 Peas           Shipping
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-20              Arman 10       Load           Ocean World        03-02-2023
                                 Rice           (Pvt) Ltd
B-24/B-25         Ken Star       Dice Rock      Wma Shipping
                                 Phosphate      Services           31-01-2023
                                                Pvt Ltd
B-28/B-29         Ital           Disc Load      Green Pak          05-02-2023
                  Usodimare      Container      Shipping Pvt Ltd
B-29/B-30         Green          Disc Load      X-Press Feeders
                  Pole           Container      Shipping           05-02-2023
                                                Agency
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-4/Sapt-3     Hyundai        Disc Load      Allied             01-02-2023
                  Busan           Container     Logistic
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Ken Star          06-02-2023     Dice Rock                       Wma Shipping
                                 Phosphate                   Services Pvt Ltd
Green Pole        06-02-2023     Disc Load                    X-Press Feeders
                                 Container                    Shipping Agency
Ital              06-02-2023     Disc Load                 Green Pak Shipping
Usodimare                        Container                            Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Amagi             06-02-2023     D/1364 Base Oil                 Gac Pakistan
Galaxy                                                              (Pvt) Ltd
Atlantic          06-02-2023     D/30000 Mogas                  Alpine Marine
 Muse                                                      Services (Pvt) Ltd
Cma Cgm           06-02-2023     D/L Container               Cma Cgm Pakistan
Rabellais                                                           (Pvt) Ltd
Oocl              06-02-2023     D/L Container                  Oocl Pakistan
Charleston                                                          (Pvt) Ltd
Odelmar           06-02-2023     D/9069 Lentils             Seatrade Shipping
Ginga             07-02-2023     D/4773 Base Oil                 Gac Pakistan
Jaguar                                                              (Pvt) Ltd
Zheng He 1        07-02-2023     L/17500 Ethanol            Eastwind Shipping
                                                                  Company Ltd
Hakuna
Matata            07-02-2023     D/L Container               Feeder Logistics
Cape Fulmar       07-02-2023     D/L Container               Feeder Logistics
He Sheng          07-02-2023     D/48905 General              Legend Shipping
Nan Fang                         Cargo                         &Logistics Pvt
Nasco Gem         07-02-2023     D/7850, General           Seahawks (Pvt) Ltd
                                 Cargo
Grace             07-02-2023     L/33495, Clinkers          Sirius Logisitics
                                                                     Pakistan
Flc Longivity     07-02-2023     L/55000, Clinkers             Ocean Services
                                                                    (Pvt) Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Msc Diya F        06-02-2023     Container Ship                             -
Cma Cgm
Pegasus           06-02-2023     Container Ship                             -
Independent
Spirit            06-02-2023     Container Ship                             -
Bbc Vermont       06-02-2023     General Cargo                              -
Yantian
Express           06-02-2023     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-2              Parnassos      Cement         Crystal         Feb. 03, 2023
                                                Sea Serv.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               CL             Soya           Ocean           Feb. 05, 2023
                  Dayang He      bean           Services
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
T-Sirius          Palm oil       Alpine                         Feb. 06, 2023
CMA CGM
Rabelais          Containers     CMA CGM Pak                                -
Milaha Ras
Laffan            LNG            GSA                                        -
At Middle
Bridge            Rice           Global Marine                              -
Wanxing           Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Corona            Palm oil       Alpine                         Feb. 06, 2023
White Purl        Chemicals      M.International                            -
Al-Maha           LPG            M.International                            -
Star
Jeannette         Conala Seed    Ocean Services             Waiting for barth
Chemroad
Polaris           Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Sloman
Hebe              Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Hafnia
Shanghai          Mogas          Asia Marine                                -
Golden Violet     Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Express
Athens            Containers     Hapag Lloyd                                -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
MSC Noa           Containers     MSC Pak                        Feb. 06, 2023
Lana              Containers     -                                          -
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

