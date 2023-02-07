Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (February 06, 2023).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National Quetta Oil Ship 05-02-2023 Corpt OP-2 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National Mardan Oil Ship 05-02-2023 Corpt OP-3 Gullfjellet Disc Alpine Marine Palm Oil Services 04-02-2023 (Pvt) Ltd B-1 Chemroute Load Alpine Marine Sky Ethanol Services 05-02-2023 (Pvt) Ltd B-2 Clarice Load Eastwind Shipping Ethanol Company 26-01-2023 Ltd B-6/B-7 Rdo Disc Load Rahmat Shipping Endeavour Container Service 05-02-2023 (Pvt) Ltd B-11/B-10 Ifestos Disc Alpine Marine Canola Services 31-01-2023 (Pvt) Ltd B-11/B-12 Hsl Load Talc Swift Shipping 03-02-2023 Mexico Powder (Pvt) Ltd B-13/B-14 Xing Disc Ocean 04-02-2023 Yang Hai Canola Services (Pvt) Ltd B-14/B-15 Mega Disc Ocean 26-01-2023 Benefit Canola Services (Pvt) Ltd B-17-/B-16 Ithomi Disc Chick Seatrader 29-01-2023 Peas Shipping ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-20 Arman 10 Load Ocean World 03-02-2023 Rice (Pvt) Ltd B-24/B-25 Ken Star Dice Rock Wma Shipping Phosphate Services 31-01-2023 Pvt Ltd B-28/B-29 Ital Disc Load Green Pak 05-02-2023 Usodimare Container Shipping Pvt Ltd B-29/B-30 Green Disc Load X-Press Feeders Pole Container Shipping 05-02-2023 Agency ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt-4/Sapt-3 Hyundai Disc Load Allied 01-02-2023 Busan Container Logistic ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Ken Star 06-02-2023 Dice Rock Wma Shipping Phosphate Services Pvt Ltd Green Pole 06-02-2023 Disc Load X-Press Feeders Container Shipping Agency Ital 06-02-2023 Disc Load Green Pak Shipping Usodimare Container Pvt Ltd ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Amagi 06-02-2023 D/1364 Base Oil Gac Pakistan Galaxy (Pvt) Ltd Atlantic 06-02-2023 D/30000 Mogas Alpine Marine Muse Services (Pvt) Ltd Cma Cgm 06-02-2023 D/L Container Cma Cgm Pakistan Rabellais (Pvt) Ltd Oocl 06-02-2023 D/L Container Oocl Pakistan Charleston (Pvt) Ltd Odelmar 06-02-2023 D/9069 Lentils Seatrade Shipping Ginga 07-02-2023 D/4773 Base Oil Gac Pakistan Jaguar (Pvt) Ltd Zheng He 1 07-02-2023 L/17500 Ethanol Eastwind Shipping Company Ltd Hakuna Matata 07-02-2023 D/L Container Feeder Logistics Cape Fulmar 07-02-2023 D/L Container Feeder Logistics He Sheng 07-02-2023 D/48905 General Legend Shipping Nan Fang Cargo &Logistics Pvt Nasco Gem 07-02-2023 D/7850, General Seahawks (Pvt) Ltd Cargo Grace 07-02-2023 L/33495, Clinkers Sirius Logisitics Pakistan Flc Longivity 07-02-2023 L/55000, Clinkers Ocean Services (Pvt) Ltd ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Msc Diya F 06-02-2023 Container Ship - Cma Cgm Pegasus 06-02-2023 Container Ship - Independent Spirit 06-02-2023 Container Ship - Bbc Vermont 06-02-2023 General Cargo - Yantian Express 06-02-2023 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-2 Parnassos Cement Crystal Feb. 03, 2023 Sea Serv. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP CL Soya Ocean Feb. 05, 2023 Dayang He bean Services ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= T-Sirius Palm oil Alpine Feb. 06, 2023 CMA CGM Rabelais Containers CMA CGM Pak - Milaha Ras Laffan LNG GSA - At Middle Bridge Rice Global Marine - Wanxing Palm oil Alpine - ============================================================================= OUTER ANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Corona Palm oil Alpine Feb. 06, 2023 White Purl Chemicals M.International - Al-Maha LPG M.International - Star Jeannette Conala Seed Ocean Services Waiting for barth Chemroad Polaris Palm oil Alpine - Sloman Hebe Palm oil Alpine - Hafnia Shanghai Mogas Asia Marine - Golden Violet Palm oil Alpine - Express Athens Containers Hapag Lloyd - ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= MSC Noa Containers MSC Pak Feb. 06, 2023 Lana Containers - - =============================================================================

