KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Monday (February 06, 2023).
MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER
As on: 06-02-2023
Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates
Buyer Seller of Shares
Alfalah Sec. Maan Securities TRG Pakistan Ltd. 30,500 126.97
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 30,500 126.97
Total Turnover 30,500
