KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (February 06, 2023).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
220,631,381 122,778,734 10,071,754,798 5,418,858,398
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 947,316,459 (970,949,621) (23,633,162)
Local Individuals 7,363,185,289 (6,857,235,278) 505,950,011
Local Corporates 3,717,896,450 (4,200,213,298) (482,316,849)
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments