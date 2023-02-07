KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (February 06, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 41,193.63 High: 41,295.31 Low: 40,471.16 Net Change: 722.47 Volume (000): 125,548 Value (000): 8,158,394 Makt Cap (000) 1,559,740,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,360.38 NET CH (+) 53.91 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,736.69 NET CH (+) 73.12 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,053.76 NET CH (+) 59.39 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,784.35 NET CH (+) 75.46 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,279.71 NET CH (+) 242.93 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,172.61 NET CH (+) 64.55 ------------------------------------ As on: 06-February-2023 ====================================

