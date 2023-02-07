Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (February 06, 2023). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (February 06, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 41,193.63
High: 41,295.31
Low: 40,471.16
Net Change: 722.47
Volume (000): 125,548
Value (000): 8,158,394
Makt Cap (000) 1,559,740,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,360.38
NET CH (+) 53.91
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,736.69
NET CH (+) 73.12
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,053.76
NET CH (+) 59.39
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,784.35
NET CH (+) 75.46
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,279.71
NET CH (+) 242.93
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,172.61
NET CH (+) 64.55
------------------------------------
As on: 06-February-2023
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments