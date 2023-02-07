AVN 67.05 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.84%)
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

Recorder Report Published 07 Feb, 2023 06:07am
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (February 06, 2023).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 41,193.63
High:                      41,295.31
Low:                       40,471.16
Net Change:                   722.47
Volume (000):                125,548
Value (000):               8,158,394
Makt Cap (000)         1,559,740,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,360.38
NET CH                     (+) 53.91
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,736.69
NET CH                     (+) 73.12
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,053.76
NET CH                     (+) 59.39
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,784.35
NET CH                     (+) 75.46
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,279.71
NET CH                    (+) 242.93
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,172.61
NET CH                     (+) 64.55
------------------------------------
As on:              06-February-2023
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

