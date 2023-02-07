Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Monday (February 06, 2023).
52-Week
Latest Wk Ago High Low
Libor Overnight 4.55271 4.30471 4.55271 0.07371
Libor 1 Month 4.57186 4.56971 4.58000 0.11529
Libor 3 Month 4.83414 4.82529 4.83414 0.33900
Libor 6 Month 5.05743 5.10229 5.22529 0.55543
Libor 1 Year 5.25114 5.31614 5.66643 0.99900
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
