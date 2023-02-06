Islamabad police say security being improved at F-9 Park after rape incident

The Islamabad police said on Monday that they were improving security arrangements at Islamabad's F-9 Park, where a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by two unknown armed men on Thursday night.

A first information report (FIR) of the incident was lodged at the Margalla police station under Section 376 (punishment for rape). According to the complainant, she had gone to the park along with a male colleague when two gun-toting assailants took them to a nearby thicket at gunpoint and separated them, according to the FIR.

The attackers beat the young woman up when she pleaded with them to let her go and even offered them money in exchange for her safety, the FIR reads.

She said the men beat her up, raped her, and told her to “not come to the park at this time”.

In a statement issued on the official Twitter handle, the police said that the case was being investigated on a “scientific basis”.

“The police along with the district administration are improving the security arrangements at the park,” it said, urging people visiting the park in the evening to limit themselves to well-lit areas.

The police further stated that evidence is being collected based on cameras and intelligence. “Soon the real culprits will be arrested and brought to justice”.