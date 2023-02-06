Intra-day update: KSE-100 up over 800 points amid return of positive sentiment

Positive sentiment returned to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), as the benchmark KSE-100 Index registered an increase of over 800 points while crossing the 41,000 level during trading on Monday.

At around 3:30pm, the benchmark index was being traded at 41,288.12 level, an increase of 816.96 points or a percentage change of 2.02%.

Across-the-board selling was witnessed with index-heavy sectors including, cement, chemical, commercial banks, oil & gas exploration companies and OMCs trading in green.

The improvement in market sentiments is attributed to a number of developments, said market experts.

“The recovery of the rupee against the US dollar in the currency market has boosted market confidence,” said one expert.

“Meanwhile, talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission continue, which is a positive sign as well,” they added.

The analyst said that the market is also expecting the issue of circular debt in the gas sector to be resolved.

Technical-level talks between IMF team and Pakistani authorities have been extended for two more days, with the Fund demanding the withdrawal of power subsidies to the export-oriented sector and additional taxes.

Sources told Business Recorder that technical-level talks with the Fund continued on Sunday and will continue today on the power sector, one of the major challenging areas.

They added that the Fund is demanding additional tax measures, including an increase of 1% in the standard rate of sales tax to bridge a revenue shortfall. However, they added that any decision would depend on the revenue gap to be determined during the policy-level talks.

This is an intra-day update