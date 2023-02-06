AVN 67.10 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.91%)
BAFL 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.85%)
BOP 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.08%)
CNERGY 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.89%)
DFML 14.43 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.55%)
DGKC 41.85 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.95%)
EPCL 46.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.26%)
FCCL 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.54%)
FFL 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
FLYNG 5.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
HUBC 68.00 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.69%)
HUMNL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
KAPCO 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.22%)
KEL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.09%)
LOTCHEM 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.6%)
MLCF 21.69 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.17%)
NETSOL 86.00 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (2.87%)
OGDC 92.38 Increased By ▲ 6.48 (7.54%)
PAEL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.73%)
PIBTL 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
PPL 80.15 Increased By ▲ 5.67 (7.61%)
PRL 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.56%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.17%)
SNGP 43.47 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (7.6%)
TELE 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.71%)
TPLP 15.73 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.14%)
TRG 115.01 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (3.23%)
UNITY 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.73%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
BR100 4,124 Increased By 87 (2.16%)
BR30 14,930 Increased By 518.1 (3.59%)
KSE100 41,191 Increased By 719.6 (1.78%)
KSE30 15,494 Increased By 331.4 (2.19%)
Intra-day update: KSE-100 up over 800 points amid return of positive sentiment

  • Recovery of rupee against US dollar has boosted market confidence, says one expert
BR Web Desk Published February 6, 2023 Updated February 6, 2023 03:31pm
Positive sentiment returned to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), as the benchmark KSE-100 Index registered an increase of over 800 points while crossing the 41,000 level during trading on Monday.

At around 3:30pm, the benchmark index was being traded at 41,288.12 level, an increase of 816.96 points or a percentage change of 2.02%.

Across-the-board selling was witnessed with index-heavy sectors including, cement, chemical, commercial banks, oil & gas exploration companies and OMCs trading in green.

The improvement in market sentiments is attributed to a number of developments, said market experts.

“The recovery of the rupee against the US dollar in the currency market has boosted market confidence,” said one expert.

“Meanwhile, talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission continue, which is a positive sign as well,” they added.

The analyst said that the market is also expecting the issue of circular debt in the gas sector to be resolved.

Technical-level talks between IMF team and Pakistani authorities have been extended for two more days, with the Fund demanding the withdrawal of power subsidies to the export-oriented sector and additional taxes.

Sources told Business Recorder that technical-level talks with the Fund continued on Sunday and will continue today on the power sector, one of the major challenging areas.

They added that the Fund is demanding additional tax measures, including an increase of 1% in the standard rate of sales tax to bridge a revenue shortfall. However, they added that any decision would depend on the revenue gap to be determined during the policy-level talks.

This is an intra-day update

