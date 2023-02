HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened with big losses Monday morning following drops on Wall Street sparked by a forecast-beating US jobs report that fuelled fresh worries of more interest rate hikes.

The Hang Seng Index sank 1.44 percent, or 311.30 points, to 21,349.17.

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.57 percent, or 18.71 points, to 3,244.70, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange fell 0.60 percent, or 13.02 points, to 2,150.26.