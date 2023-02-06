Intra-day update: rupee improves, up 2.15% against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee registered significant gains against the US dollar, appreciating 2.15% in the inter-bank market during the opening hours of trading on Monday.

At around 10:50am, the rupee was being quoted at 270.75 during intra-day trading, an improvement of Rs5.83.

The development comes after the rupee slipped to another all-time low against the US dollar on Friday, closing at 276.58, a decline of Rs5.22 or 1.89% against the US dollar.

Overall last week, the rupee had recorded a cumulative fall of 5.05%.

Low levels of foreign exchange reserves, which fell another $592 million to a mere $3.09 billion, followed by remarks made by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif about the International Monetary Fund (IMF) giving Pakistan a tough time over unlocking a $1-billion loan had added to investor concerns.

Talks with the IMF continued amid reports that the Washington-based lender was insisting on reforms and prior conditions over several key areas including taxation, power sector, and energy prices.

Analysts believe the rupee is likely to stay under pressure until clarity is achieved on the IMF programme.

Globally, the dollar extended its rally on Monday after a strong US jobs report suggested the US Federal Reserve could stay hawkish for longer, while the yen was hit by news the Bank of Japan’s Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya was being sounded out to be the next governor.

On Friday, the US Labor Department’s closely watched employment report showed that nonfarm payrolls surged by 517,000 jobs last month. Against a basket of currencies, the US currency touched a nearly 4-week high of 103.22 and was last at 103.18.

Oil prices inched up in early trade on Monday after falling around 8% last week to more than three-week lows as jitters over major economies outweighed signs of a demand recovery in China, the world’s top oil importer.

This is an intra-day update