JI accuses govts of only paying lip service to Kashmir cause

Recorder Report Published 06 Feb, 2023 06:20am
ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Siraj-ul-Haq on Sunday criticized successive governments for doing nothing ‘practical’ for freedom of Kashmir from India’s illegal occupation other than ‘rhetoric’.

The JI leader was addressing a Kashmir solidarity rally here in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day. He said that today the entire nation expressed solidarity with the Kashmiris.

He said that Kashmiris have been struggling for freedom from Indian occupation for decades. He said that Kashmiris left over the mercy of the East India Company and until now more than 200,000 Kashmiris have lost their lives in the occupation.

He said that currently, the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir is the biggest prison in the world, while the occupied valley is presenting the scene of the biggest graveyard of youth, women and children.

Today, he added that the Indian army soldiers are standing outside every house in the occupied Kashmir. Despite all the brutalities, he added that the Kashmiri people have not backed down from their position.

He also criticized the successive governments of Pakistan, adding that be it the incumbent government or the previous ones, they did nothing practical for Kashmiri people and freedom of Kashmir from India’s illegal occupation other than marking Kashmir days and giving statements.

He also criticized the inaction of international community and global rights organizations for acting as silent spectators over the grave human rights violations in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The JI chief said that people of Pakistan will continue to extend every possible support to the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir in their just cause of right to self determination till they are given complete freedom from Indian illegal occupation.

A large number of people participated in the rally, including women and children to express solidarity with Kashmiris. The participants carried banners inscribed with slogans to condemn the Indian occupation, grave human rights violations and reiterate the support to the oppressed Kashmiris.

