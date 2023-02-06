ICCI chief vows to work with FBR, CDA to resolve issues of traders

ISLAMABAD: Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has said that Chamber is trying for resolving the key issues of the business community so that businessmen can be facilitated in promoting trade activities.

Speaking as Chief Guest at the oath taking ceremony of the newly elected office-bearers of the Traders Welfare Association, G-9 Markaz, here, he said that ICCI would work with FBR and CDA to address the tax issues and development works of all major markets including G-9 Markaz, Islamabad. He said that the CDA has identified a site for the construction of a parking plaza in G-9 Markaz and stressed that the civic body should start work on this important project to resolve the long-standing issue of traders of the market.

Raja Javed Iqbal took oath as President, Haji Zafar General Secretary, Chaudhry Abdul Ghaffar Senior Vice President, Chaudhry Anam Saeed, Sherzada Kakakhil, Javed Khan and Sheikh Alamgir as Vice President.

Ahsan Bakhtawari said that we have already announced a filtration plant for G-9 Markaz whose work is in progress. He said that sewerage issue and other development works of G-9 Markaz will also be taken up with CDA on priority basis to get them resolved. He said that the unity among the traders of G-9 Markaz is unprecedented which is very welcome because only through unity and consensus, the traders can get their problems resolved effectively.

Speaking on this occasion, Raja Javed Iqbal, who was elected for the third time in a row as President of Traders Welfare Association G-9 Markaz, said that in the form of Ahsan Bakhtawari, a talented and young business leader has taken over the affairs at ICCI, which is a good sign for the businessmen. He said that due to his performance and positive approach, Ahsan Bakhtawari has won the hearts of the traders of G-9 Market. He said that his association and the traders of G-9 Markaz would always be cooperating with ICCI for resolving the issues of trading community.

